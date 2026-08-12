NGX Agro stocks to buy, hold, wait and avoid in H2 2026

The six listed NGX agricultural sector companies have released their unaudited half-year 2026 results, wrapping up the H1 2026 earnings season and entering H2 on a very strong note.

The six listed NGX agricultural sector companies have released their unaudited half-year 2026 results, wrapping up the H1 2026 earnings season and entering H2 on a very strong note.

The companies, which include Zichis, Ellah Lakes, FTN Cocoa, Livestock, Okomu, and Presco, according to their financial statements as analyzed by Nairametrics, posted a combined profit after tax of N123.48 billion in H1 2026 alone.

This accounted for 70.75% of their entire N174.51 billion full-year 2025 profit, achieved in just six months.

Revenue moved even faster, with a combined N688.88 billion in H1 2026, about 20% ahead of their full N574.09 billion FY2025 revenue.

On the same combined level, the market performance appears to reflect the strong financial performance.

The six companies have added about N1.03 trillion in market capitalization as of the close of trading on Monday, August 10, 2026, reaching a total market capitalization of N3.884 trillion, which is 2.42% of the broad market capitalization of N160.42 trillion; reflecting an average YtD gain of 377%.

However, the analysis further shows that they are not the same trade.

Some of these stocks are genuine growth stories, backed by real earnings.

A few are value traps — that is, they have an attractive-looking share price, but the business is running on thin capital and shaky numbers.

While one stands out as a contrarian bet — that is, its financial trend is improving, with losses narrowing steadily, but its share price already reflects more optimism than the numbers have earned so far.

The split matters for who should even be looking at these stocks.

Some of them are suitable for short-term investors chasing momentum.

Others are built for someone willing to hold for years.

Presco: Growth at a reasonable price

Presco looks better suited to the long-term investor than the short-term momentum trader.

While some of the other agricultural stocks have rallied sharply this year, Presco is up a comparatively modest 41.74%, suggesting its share price has not run as far ahead of fundamentals as some of its peers.

The company’s earnings have grown by an average of about 58% annually over the past five years, while dividends have grown even faster at roughly 114% annually. In other words, Presco has delivered strong profit growth while increasingly returning part of that growth to shareholders.

Its valuation also looks reasonable relative to that performance. Presco trades at about 20 times earnings, but against its historical earnings growth, that translates to an indicative PEG ratio of roughly 0.34. A ratio below 1 generally suggests that the price being paid for the stock remains modest relative to its growth rate.

Presco also has the sector’s lowest price-to-book ratio at about 4.76 times, well below the 16.15 times sector average, while its price-to-sales multiple of about 6 times remains among the lowest for profitable peers.

Add a relatively strong balance sheet, with close to two-thirds of assets funded by equity; Presco offers quality growth without the extreme valuation premium seen elsewhere in the sector.

So, it appears a long-term growth buy rather than a short-term momentum play.

Okomu Oil: Real growth at a full Price

Okomu Oil is one of the strongest fundamental growth stories among the six companies, but much of that quality already appears reflected in its valuation.

The company has grown profit by about 50% annually over the past five years, alongside annual revenue growth of 52%.

Its return on equity of nearly 65% is the highest in the sector, while the relatively low use of leverage suggests those returns are being driven more by the strength of the underlying business than by heavy borrowing.

That quality, however, comes at a premium. Okomu trades at about 26.97 times earnings and 18.22 times book value, above the sector’s 16.15 times average P/B and almost four times Presco’s multiple. Its EV/EBITDA of 14.60 times also places it at a noticeable premium to Presco.

Notably, Okomu’s 29.50% YtD gain is the smallest in the sector. Rather than suggesting neglect, this may indicate that investors had already recognised and priced in much of the company’s quality before the current sector rally.

With the stock also trading close to its 52-week high, Okomu remains a quality long-term growth stock, but not necessarily one to chase at current prices.

A pullback would offer a more attractive entry.

Zichis, FTN Cocoa and Livestock: The value traps

These three stocks might be attractive for different reasons, but their fundamentals make it difficult to justify long-term value plays.

Zichis is the most striking. The stock has surged 1,016% YtD, more than five times the sector average, but it only listed on the NGX in January 2026 and therefore has little public-market track record. Yet it already trades at about 36 times earnings, almost three times the sector average of 12.89 times. That leaves investors paying a substantial premium for growth that has not yet been tested over time.

FTN Cocoa presents a different risk. Its price-to-book ratio of 40.31 times is the highest in the sector, despite declining earnings and an extremely thin equity base. Shareholders’ equity represents only about 3.3% of total assets, meaning the balance sheet is funded overwhelmingly by liabilities.

Livestock is less extreme but carries similar concerns. Equity represents only about 10% of assets, while the company has recorded losses in three of the past five years and currently posts negative return on equity.

None has a dividend track record to cushion investors. For long-term or value investors, the risk-reward looks weak. Zichis may still appeal to short-term momentum traders, but FTN Cocoa and Livestock offer little fundamental support for such a trade.

Ellah Lakes: The turnaround watch

Ellah Lakes stands apart from the rest. It is the only stock in the red this year, down 35.07% YtD against a sector average gain of about 191%, although some underlying indicators are beginning to improve.

The company remains loss-making, but losses have narrowed steadily, with loss per share improving from about N0.71 in 2024 to N0.28 in H1 2026. Its balance sheet is also unusually clean, with roughly 98% of assets funded by shareholders’ equity rather than debt.

Its price-to-book ratio of 2.15 times, the lowest in the sector and well below the 16.15 times average, may look attractive. But without sustainable profits, that alone does not make the stock undervalued.

The concern is that the expected turnaround has not yet fully translated into revenue and earnings.

For long-term investors, Ellah Lakes is a HOLD/WATCH, pending clearer evidence of profitability. For short-term investors, it is an AVOID, given the absence of strong price momentum.

Summary

Six companies, one sector tag, four completely different investment cases. That is the real takeaway from this earnings season.

If you’re a long-term investor, Presco is the clearest buy quality growth at a price that hasn’t run away from its fundamentals.

Okomu Oil belongs to your watchlist too but wait for a pullback rather than paying today’s premium for tomorrow’s growth.

Ellah Lakes deserves a spot on the same watchlist, not because the numbers justify a position yet, but because a debt-free balance sheet and steadily narrowing losses are worth tracking into H2.

If you’re a short-term trader, only Zichis offers the liquidity and volatility to work with and even that trade has already cooled, so treat it as a momentum play with a short leash, not a conviction bet.

Ellah Lakes is an outright avoid for short-term money; there’s no price strength here to trade.

FTN Cocoa and Livestock don’t earn a place in either portfolio. A thin equity base funded almost entirely by debt, inconsistent or negative earnings, and no dividend history make these two names to sidestep, regardless of how the share price is moving.

The lesson heading into H2 2026 is simple: this sector rewarded some investors and set traps for others, often behind the same 377% average headline number.

Presco is the stock to hold. Okomu is the stock to wait for. Zichis is the stock to trade carefully, if at all. Ellah Lakes is the stock to watch. FTN Cocoa and Livestock are the stocks to leave alone.