Five investors corner 65% of IEI’s N25.84 billion public offer

Just five applicants accounted for more than half of the entire subscription value in International Energy Insurance Plc’s (IEI) just-concluded public offer, in which the underwriter raised the sum of N25.84 billion.

Just five applicants accounted for more than half of the entire subscription value in International Energy Insurance Plc’s (IEI) just-concluded public offer, in which the underwriter raised the sum of N25.84 billion.

This is according to the allotment result released by the company after clearance by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was obtained by Nairametrics.

The results also show that the underwriter will refund N60.32 million to investors as the N3.20 public offer got 147.67% oversubscribed.

What the data is saying

The five applications, falling within the highest subscription bracket of 100,000,001 shares and above, jointly applied for and were allotted 5,218,748,000 ordinary shares, valued at N16,699,993,600.00.

This represents roughly 65% of the entire N25.84 billion raised across the offer, and about 64.6% of the total 8,075,794,000 shares allotted.

By contrast, the remaining 33,635 applications — spanning ten smaller subscription brackets from as low as 1 share to 100,000,000 shares — collectively accounted for the balance of just over N9.14 billion, or roughly 35% of the total value raised.

A breakdown of the allotment by subscription range shows that 3,912 applicants in the range of 1–1,000 shares bracket collectively applied for just N12.52 million worth of shares — 11.63% of total applications but a negligible fraction of total value.

The largest pool of applicants, 24,848 investors, fell within the 1,001–50,000 shares bracket, applying for shares worth roughly N855.66 million, or about 73.86% of all applications by count.

At the top, however, just five applicants — 0.01% of total applications by count — outweighed the combined value of every other bracket beneath the 50,000,001–100,000,000 range.

Every application across all eleven brackets was allotted in full, at a 100% allotment rate, meaning the concentration at the top reflects the scale of applications submitted rather than any preferential allotment treatment.

More insights

The allotment results indicated that IEI will refund the sum of N60.32 million to investors.

The refund comprise a partially rejected odd-lot application, N10,677,433.27 in excess subscription monies tied to 40 applications.

Also, the sum of N49.64 million sitting in the offer proceeds account with no corresponding application will be returned to the subscribers.

Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited will process these refunds via RTGS or NEFT, with interest, not later than Thursday, 6 August 2026.

An E-allotment of shares will be completed via the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) not later than Tuesday, 18 August 2026.

What you should know:

The successful offer provides IEI with additional capital to meet its recapitalisation as the insurance industry adjusts to higher minimum-capital requirements and broader regulatory reforms.

Shareholders of the company had, in January this year, approved a capital raise of up to N17.5 billion in fresh capital through options including a public offer, rights issue, private placement or strategic investor participation.

The shareholders had earlier approved the conversion of a N2 billion deposit from Norrenberger Advisory Partners Limited into equity, further strengthening Norrenberger’s strategic position in the insurer.

Nairametrics had reported that Norrenberger acquired 649.8 million IEI shares, representing a 50.61% controlling stake, as part of efforts to stabilise the insurer and improve its financial position.

The strong subscription highlights investor appetite for IEI despite its history of financial challenges and restructuring.

The heavy concentration among a handful of large-ticket investors — against a backdrop of over 33,600 total applications — points to strong institutional or high-net-worth appetite for IEI’s offer.