Malaysia has made the Professional Visit Pass (PVP) application process simpler by reducing the required documents from 13 to 6.

According to the Expatriate Service Division, the revised document checklist, beginning August, has been issued to simplify the PVP application process:

“In our efforts to enhance service and improve the experience in expatriate management, we have made these revisions with careful consideration to ensure that national security remains uncompromised,” the statement read.

A PVP is given to foreign individuals with recognized qualifications or skills. This pass allows them to enter the country and provide services or undergo practical training with a Malaysian company on behalf of an overseas company, for up to 12 months.

Attaining this pass follows strict measures and requirements that are ultimately geared toward sustaining national interest and security. And while necessary, the sum of documents required for approval has called for a need for adjustment. A need for ease.

So with this upgrade, Malaysia is taking steps in delivering on that ease, stationing itself as an evolving destination for global talent:

Professionals seeking temporary entry into Malaysia are encouraged by the Expatriate division to look to the future with optimism and awareness of the ease in service soon to be experienced in the application process.

Updated List of Required Documents :

According to TravelBiz, applicants are now required to provide six essential documents:

1. Copy of Passport: All pages, with at least six blank pages.

2. Application Letter from Sponsor: A formal request letter from the sponsoring company.

3. Bonds:

Personal Bond for all nationalities except Chinese and Bangladeshi.

Security Bond for Chinese and Bangladeshi applicants only.

4. Letter of Award (LOA) or Contract: Proof of employment or project agreement.

5.Memorandum of Understanding (MoU): If applicable, between the employer and employee.

6. Supporting Documents: Relevant documents for specific purposes, such as machinery installation, mining activities, aeroplane simulator testing, or student practical training.

Documents No Longer Required

The following documents are no longer needed for the PVP application:

Bank Guarantee

Offer Letter

Acceptance Letter

Job Description

Working Schedule

Academic Certificates

Updated Resume

After you have acquired all that is necessary, further reports inform on the;

Process to Apply for the Professional Visit Pass (PVP)

1. Prepare Required Documents: Gather the six required documents, including the passport copy, sponsor’s application letter, bonds, Letter of Award (LOA) or contract, MoU (if applicable), and any relevant supporting documents.

2. Submit the Application: Submit the complete set of documents to the Malaysian Immigration Department or via the official online portal, as directed by the sponsor.

3. Await Approval: The Malaysian Immigration Department will review the application. Ensure all documents are correct and complete to avoid delays.

4. Receive the PVP: Once approved, the PVP will be issued, allowing temporary entry and work in Malaysia for up to 12 months.

5. Comply with Regulations: Adhere to all guidelines and conditions of the PVP to avoid penalties or revocation

What Makes You Eligible?

According to VISAGUIDE, You can work in Malaysia with a Malaysian Professional Visit Pass if you are:

A foreign artist (for filming or performances)

A stage artist (in singing, music, dance, theatre, acrobatics, circus, etc.)

Involved in filming (for an overseas company)

Producing films

Performing in hotels, cultural centers, or stadiums

An expert in arts management and screen-related arts

An Islamic missionary (including Islamic, Al-Quran, or Arabic teacher)

A religious worker (such as Gurukkal, Granthi, Priest, Guru Dharma, or religious musicians and sculptors)

An international student in religious courses at Malaysia Bible Seminary

A government official on official travel

A jockey expert

A volunteer

An international student in a mobility program or industrial training

What to know

Reports inform that PVP holders are not eligible to apply for a Dependant Pass. This means that you cannot apply for a Dependant Pass, which is typically required for family members of expatriates who want to live in the country with them.