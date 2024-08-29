The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a four-member syndicate accused of impersonating its Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, in a fraudulent scheme worth $1 million.

The arrests, conducted on Wednesday, marks a significant operation by the EFCC in its ongoing efforts to curb financial crime and corruption within Nigeria.

According to a statement released on Thursday by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the suspects were apprehended at two locations in Abuja—Gimbiya Street in Garki and the Apo Legislative Quarters. The operation was carried out following an intelligence tip-off that revealed the syndicate’s activities.

The suspects allegedly posed as Olukoyede and contacted Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

They falsely informed Bello-Koko that he was under investigation by the EFCC for alleged misconduct during his tenure as NPA’s head. Exploiting this fabricated scenario, the syndicate demanded a payment of one million dollars, threatening arrest and prosecution if the demand was not met.

“The impersonators allegedly demanded one million dollars from Bello-Koko, threatening arrest and prosecution if he failed to comply,” Oyewale stated. The EFCC, upon receiving credible intelligence about the syndicate’s activities, quickly mobilized operatives to investigate. The operation involved a coordinated effort that culminated in the arrest of the suspects, who are now in EFCC custody.

“The suspects are currently in EFCC custody and will be charged to court once investigations are concluded,” Oyewale added. This latest crackdown underscores the EFCC’s commitment to combating fraud and protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.

The EFCC has been actively pursuing various financial crimes across the country, with this arrest being the latest in a series of high-profile cases. The apprehension of individuals impersonating top officials highlights the sophisticated methods used by fraudsters and the importance of vigilance and prompt action by law enforcement agencies.

This case also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges the EFCC faces in its mission to fight financial crime and maintain public confidence in Nigeria’s institutions. As investigations proceed, further details about the syndicate’s operations and any additional accomplices are expected to emerge, providing a clearer picture of the extent of this criminal enterprise.

What to know

Meanwhile, in another high-profile case, Yahaya Adoza Bello and others face multiple charges of financial crimes involving billions of naira, with court proceedings set to continue. The EFCC has also accused the Kogi State government of using “immunity” to shield Bello from arrest, citing the ongoing legal battles and the complexities of political immunity in Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

Yahaya Adoza Bello, along with Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu (currently at large), faced charges of conspiring to convert over N80 billion through a criminal breach of trust in 2016, violating the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. Bello was also accused of assisting E-Traders International Limited in concealing over N3 billion and transferring $570,330 to the USA, both sourced from unlawful activities.