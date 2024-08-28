The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued 3,300 invitations to candidates for permanent residency in the latest Express Entry draw.

Express Entry is an online system used by the Canadian government to manage applications from skilled workers who want to immigrate to Canada and obtain permanent residence.

It selects the top-ranking candidates based on points from the applications received.

Immigration News Canada reports that this round specifically targeted profiles under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 507 or higher.

What This Is All About

CEC, according to Evisacanada, is a program for individuals with at least one year of full-time skilled work experience in Canada (or two years of part-time work), who wish to apply for Permanent Residency.

Further insights reveal that this draw is the second of the week, with the potential for additional draws later this week, possibly on Wednesday, the 27th or Thursday 28th.

Recent Express Entry draws in August show that for:

August 27: Canadian Experience Class (CEC) – issued 3,300 invitations, with CRS cutoff points at 507

August 26: The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) issued 1,121 invitations, with a CRS cutoff of 694

August 15: Level 7 in French – 2,000 issued invitations, with CRS cutoff at 394

August 14: Canadian Experience Class (CEC) – issued 3,200 invitations, with CRS cutoff at 509

August 13: Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) – offered 763 invitations, with CRS cutoff at 690

Reports supply that in the case of a tie, the IRCC uses a tie-breaking rule to handle cases where candidates have the same CRS score. “The profile creation date determines eligibility if scores are tied.”

Furthermore, recent data shows a trend of lower CRS scores for the Canadian Experience Class, as candidates invited in this category will only have 60 days to submit a complete application, including medical exams, police clearances, and proof of funds.

The CRS Score Distribution data shows how many candidates fall into each range of Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores:

Current CRS Score Distribution

601-1200: 127 candidates

501-600: 9,764 candidates

451-500:61,133 candidates

401-450: 51,863 candidates

351-400: 52,363 candidates

301-350: 24,396 candidates

0-300: 5,491 candidates

In total, there are 205,137 candidates in the Express Entry pool.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must initially submit an Express Entry profile to the candidate pool. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) then evaluates and ranks all profiles against each other, assigning a CRS score out of 1200 points to each candidate, Canada Law Firm advice.

Under Express Entry, only candidates with the highest CRS scores have the opportunity to obtain a permanent resident visa. However, Express Entry draws occur regularly, which gives one many opportunities to receive a permanent resident invitation, Canada Visa explains.

What Interested Applicants Should Do

As an online service deliverer, to apply for Express Entry, you need to follow a three-step process.

First, submit your profile by providing documents such as language test results, an educational credential assessment report, and a passport or travel document. Once your profile is submitted, you will receive a score and be added to the pool of candidates.

and a passport or travel document. Once your profile is submitted, you will receive a score and be added to the pool of candidates. After joining the pool, applicants are to update their information regularly and look for ways to improve upon scores obtained, to enhance their chances of receiving an invitation.

Then afterwards, if you are selected, you will receive an invitation to apply for Canadian permanent residence. For this application, you must submit additional documents, including reference letters, extra identity documents, police clearance certificates, and medical examination results.

What You Should Know

Information obtained from Immigration.ca, informs that Canada’s Express Entry system manages the intake of applications for three federal programs and parts of the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

The three federal programs are Federal Skilled Worker, Federal Skilled Trades, and Canadian Experience Class.

Basic requirements vary among these programs, and meeting the requirements does not guarantee an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

Another essential reminder is that the Express Entry system selects the highest-scoring candidates based on language ability, age, job offer, work experience, and education.

In order to improve your CRS score, there are strategies to adopt. As reported by Immigration News Canada, you are to improve on your;

Language Proficiency: Retake language tests like IELTS or CELPIP.

Educational Credential Assessment (ECA): Ensure academic qualifications are assessed.

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs): Explore PNPs to boost CRS scores.

Job Offer: Secure a valid job offer from a Canadian employer for up to 200 additional points.

Work Experience: Additional work experience can increase your score.

Express Entry’s Role in Canada’s Immigration Strategy

Reports indicate that Express Entry is vital to Canada’s immigration goals, as they plan to admit over 485,000 new immigrants this year, with a significant portion expected through Express Entry.

The government, as reported, aims to welcome 110,770 immigrants through this system, reflecting its commitment to managing labour needs and population levels.

Currently, the Express Entry system is focusing on occupations in:

Healthcare

Science, (Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

T rades (e.g., carpenters, plumbers)

rades (e.g., carpenters, plumbers) Transport

Agriculture and agri-food