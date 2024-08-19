Hamster Kombat futures dropped by 50% from their peak price to retail for a record low of $0.1586 in the futures market as interest in the token waned amongst investors.

Hamster Kombat’s futures witnessed an accelerated sell-off in the futures market leading to its price dropping by 50%.

However, Players of the Hamster Kombat game need not panic because the performance of the pre-market futures does not have a strong effect on the price of Hamster Tokens when its airdrop launches.

Hamster Kombat futures are only offered by OKX and the volume of transactions is significantly low.

Data showed that Open interest on the Hamster Futures was just 295,720 hamster tokens while the 24-hour volume was 389,000 tokens.

As the Altcoins are currently going through a bear market, there is a risk that Hamster Kombat tokens will drop if the airdrop happens at this moment.

To add to that, all Tap to Earn projects listed recently have witnessed the price of their tokens crash by double digits. Notcoin has crashed by 68% from its highest level in June. This trend predicts what might happen to Hamster Kombat when its airdrop drops.

The Hamster Kombat project seems to have peaked and activities around the project have stalled. For instance, the platform’s YouTube channel’s growth has stalled. After hitting over 30 million subscribers in a month, the total subscriber count stood at 35 million on Aug. 16.

Hamster Kombat with a self-acclaimed 300 million users faces steep challenges ahead which include maintaining user engagement when the airdrop launches after most players are likely to sell off their hamster tokens.

This challenge is a recurring one in the industry where a project loses steam after its airdrop.

Shiba Inu one of the most popular meme coins rose to $0.000088 in 2021 and has since retreated by 85% to $0.000015.

What to Know

Hamster Kombat with over 300 million players is arguably the biggest Tap to earn Web 3 project in the industry. The project if it successfully pulls off its airdrop will be the largest airdrop in the crypto industry. Hamster Kombat belongs to a category of Web 3 games hosted on Telegram pioneered by Notcoin. Others include Tapswap, Blum, and Pixelverse.

The Hamster Kombat team recently revealed how it turned down investors and venture capital firms to maintain full control and autonomy of the project. The motive is to make sure the project remains true to its cause and developers focus on improving the experience and profitability of the game for players.