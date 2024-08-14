Klasha, a leading global cross-border payments company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its multi-currency accounts for businesses.

The multi-currency accounts are designed to simplify cross-border payments for African and global merchants.

Multicurrency accounts allow merchants to create USD, ZAR, NGN, and other accounts in their business name, that can be funded through transfers, deposits, cards, and other local payment methods.

With Klasha’s multi-currency accounts, merchants can pay to over 120 countries and transact in over 50 currencies, making global trade frictionless. These transfers are fast and without transaction limits, making them a time-efficient and convenient solution for businesses of all sizes.

“We are excited to launch multi-currency accounts to optimise cross-border payments for merchants,” said Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha. “Multi-currency accounts make it easy for our merchants to do business without currency limitations. They can create foreign currency accounts within minutes and track all inflows and outflows from a single dashboard. Our goal is to facilitate global trade in emerging markets, and our multi-currency accounts will help local businesses scale beyond borders. “

To get a Klasha multi-currency account, visit https://www.dashboard.klasha.com/.

About Klasha

Klasha is a global technology company, building a platform and APIs to move money to and from emerging markets frictionlessly. With Klasha, businesses can collect, send money and hold exotic and hard currencies through our extensive API stack. Enterprise businesses use our rails and infrastructure to power their cross-border payments. Founded in 2021 by Jess Anuna, Klasha collects and sends over 120 currencies, saving merchants time and money.

Klasha is backed by American Express, Greycroft, Seedcamp, and Global Ventures.

For more information about Klasha and its payment services, visit their website at klasha.com.

For media inquiries, press@klasha.com.