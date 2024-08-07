Klasha, a leading global cross-border payments company, is proud to announce the release of a comprehensive whitepaper titled “Unlocking opportunities: The future of cross-border payments between Africa and China.”

This in-depth report explores the evolving landscape of payments between China and Africa, highlighting key trends, emerging opportunities, and innovative solutions shaping the future of cross-border payments in this dynamic region.

China is one of Africa’s biggest trading partners, as 22% of Africa’s cross-continent trade is with China. As economic ties between China and Africa continue to strengthen, the need for efficient, secure, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions has never been more critical.

This whitepaper provides valuable insights for businesses, financial institutions, policymakers, and stakeholders looking to capitalise on the growing trade and investment flows between these regions.

This whitepaper examines:

The current state of cross-border payments: Understand the existing framework and mechanisms driving trade between these regions.

Influencing factors: Discover the fundamental elements shaping cross-border payments, from regulatory environments to economic policies.

Technological advancements: Explore how cutting-edge technologies revolutionise transactions and make cross-border payments faster.

Future trends and predictions: Gain insights into what the future holds for China-Africa trade and how you can stay ahead of the curve.

“The complexities involved in transferring money or accepting payments between China and Africa present challenges that are hard to identify until you start building solutions and untangling the value chain. Nonetheless, trade between China and Africa has increased significantly, reaching $257.67 billion in 2022 and $282.1 billion in 2023. At Klasha, we have developed frictionless solutions to facilitate Chinese businesses gaining access to customers on the continent and vice versa,” said Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha.

The whitepaper is now available for download here.

About Klasha

Klasha is a global technology company, building a platform and APIs to move money to and from emerging markets frictionlessly. With Klasha, businesses can collect, send money and hold exotic and hard currencies through our extensive API stack. Enterprise businesses use our rails and infrastructure to power their cross-border payments. Founded in 2021 by Jess Anuna, Klasha collects and sends over 120 currencies, saving merchants time and money.

For more information about Klasha and its payment services, visit their website at www.klasha.com.

For media inquiries, contact press@klasha.com