Klasha, a leading global cross-border payment company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, Pay to China designed to send money to China from Africa instantly.

With the Pay to China feature, African businesses and individuals can make instant CNY payments directly to Chinese bank accounts, Alipay wallets, WeChat wallets, and bank cards using their local African currencies. This service is accessible via Klasha’s dashboard and API, ensuring a seamless and flexible user experience for businesses.

Speaking on the launch, Klasha’s CEO Jess Anuna shared:

“China is Africa’s largest trading partner, yet businesses have historically faced complex processes when transacting with Chinese suppliers and partners. Our Pay to China feature will provide a fast, cheap and secure way to complete payments to China without delays and hidden fees.”

The Pay to China solution has an instant processing time of 5–10 minutes, making it one of the fastest payout services available for businesses and individuals looking to send money to China. This product is especially valuable for B2B transactions, where companies must pay suppliers and partners quickly to keep supply chains running smoothly.

Klasha’s Pay to China eliminates common issues such as delayed payments and high fees for African businesses, particularly in the e-commerce, manufacturing, and retail sectors, where China plays a vital role as a trade partner. Unlike traditional payment methods that can take days to process, Pay to China ensures that money reaches China quickly.

With Africa-China trade relations growing stronger by the year, Klasha’s Pay to China solution aims to become the preferred payment solution for anyone transacting between the two regions. By making CNY payments fast, reliable, and affordable, Klasha is taking another significant step toward simplifying cross-border payments for African businesses and opening new growth opportunities.

For more information about Pay to China, click here or contact our sales team at sales@klasha.com.

About Klasha

Klasha is a global technology company, building a platform and APIs to move money to and from emerging markets frictionlessly. With Klasha, businesses can collect, send money and hold exotic and hard currencies through our extensive API stack. Enterprise businesses use our rails and infrastructure to power their cross-border payments. Founded in 2021 by Jess Anuna, Klasha collects and sends over 120 currencies, saving merchants time and money.

For more information about Klasha and its payment services, visit their website at www.klasha.com.

For media inquiries, contact press@klasha.com