Klasha, a leading global cross-border payment company, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with LianLian Global, a prominent payment provider in Asia, to streamline and simplify payments between Asia and Africa.

This partnership opens new opportunities for Asian businesses to expand into the rapidly growing African market.

By providing a reliable payment infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of these markets, the collaboration allows businesses to reach new customers across Africa.

A vital benefit of this collaboration is the ability for Asian businesses to collect payments from African customers in local currencies through Klasha’s innovative platform and API. Merchants using LianLian Global’s services can now receive payments in various African currencies and methods and get payouts in their preferred currencies.

This seamless integration simplifies payments and ensures that businesses are well-positioned to provide a localised payment experience to African consumers, eliminating the complexities of foreign exchange and transaction fees.

Jessica Anuna, CEO of Klasha, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “This collaboration with LianLian Global is an important milestone as we continue to enable frictionless trade between Africa and the rest of the world. We are excited to provide Asian businesses with the tools they need to expand into the African market, ensuring that local currency collections and fast payouts are no longer barriers to cross-border commerce.”

The combined strengths of Klasha and LianLian Global will enable businesses across Asia to harness the full potential of Africa’s expanding digital economy, which is poised to be valued at over $712 billion by 2025. Together, they will enable merchants to easily navigate the complexities of cross-border transactions while meeting the needs of a diverse and growing customer base.

Michele Fung, General Manager of Lian Lian Global, added: “We are excited to partner with Klasha to enable businesses across Asia and Africa. Our joint effort simplifies Asia-Africa trade and enables merchants to expand their footprint into Africa’s dynamic market. Together, we’re breaking down barriers to trade and offering real, tangible solutions for international growth.”

“At Klasha, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities of connecting Asia’s vibrant markets with Africa’s fast-growing economy. This partnership with LianLian Global empowers businesses in Asia to simplify their payment processes and accelerate their growth in Africa, a region full of untapped potential. By localising payments and eliminating barriers like currency conversion complexities, we’re ensuring that Asian businesses can confidently expand their reach and thrive across the continent,” said Justin Fan, Klasha’s Managing Director, Asia Operations.