Klasha, a leading global cross-border payments company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Justin Fan as the Managing Director of Asia Operations.

This strategic appointment reinforces Klasha’s commitment to expanding its footprint into Asia and driving frictionless cross-border B2B payments in emerging markets.

Justin brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in business development and strategic partnerships in the Asian markets. Before Klasha, Justin was the Director of Sales in China at dLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), a senior leader for institutional sales and partnership at China Financial Information Center, and a Business System Analyst at Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk Division (now a business of the London Stock Exchange Group). His leadership will drive growth and establish Klasha as a trusted partner for cross-border payments in Asia.

“We’re excited to welcome Justin Fan to our team,” said Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha. “His outstanding track record and profound understanding of the Asian market will be instrumental as we enter this exciting growth phase in the region. China is Africa’s biggest trading partner and Justin’s leadership will be crucial in delivering innovative payment solutions and driving Asian-African cross-border payments.”

In his new role, Justin will oversee all aspects of Klasha’s operations in Asia, including market entry, partnership development, and merchant acquisition. He will also play a key role in localizing Klasha’s product offerings to meet the unique needs of Asian businesses looking to expand into Africa.

Justin Fan expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team: “I’m excited to be part of Klasha’s journey to build global cross-border payments solutions in emerging markets. With my expertise and network, I will drive further expansion into Asia and help make Klasha the brand of choice for payments across both continents.”

Klasha remains committed to delivering innovative cross-border payment solutions to help businesses in Asia scale into Africa and African businesses to terminate payments in to Asia. Klasha’s expansion in to Asia will make it cheaper and faster to move money between the two regions.