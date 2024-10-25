Klasha, a leading global cross-border payment company, is excited to announce its new partnership with EasyTransfer, a Singapore-based global education fintech company.

This partnership will facilitate easier global tuition collection from international students in many African currencies.

EasyTransfer provides innovative solutions for processing international school fees at transparent and affordable rates.

It needed a payment partner capable of enabling collections in local African currencies and payouts in hard currencies such as USD to serve its African clientele better. By collaborating with Klasha, EasyTransfer can now provide international students from Africa with more cost-effective payment solutions. This partnership facilitates the collection of local African currencies and enables payouts in hard currencies like the US dollar at more preferential rates.

“Our partnership with Klasha has enabled simpler and faster settlement times, an undeniable advantage for international students from African countries like Nigeria and Kenya, representing a significant growing proportion of international education,” said Tony Gao, President and Co-Founder of EasyTransfer.

“We remain committed to serving international students from as many different regions in as many currencies as possible and actively seek partnerships that enable us to achieve this more efficiently,” said Guohao Sun, Partner, Global Operations of EasyTransfer.

EasyTransfer powers tuition payments for international students from over 170 countries and regions, including many African countries. The new partnership with Klasha will help streamline and speed up African payments on their platform. This is significant for the international education industry, with students from certain African countries such as Nigeria and Kenya flocking to foreign educational institutions, especially universities in the United Kingdom, at a rapidly growing pace.

Jess Anuna, Founder and CEO of Klasha, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “At Klasha, our mission has always been to bridge the gap for cross-border payments in emerging markets. This partnership with EasyTransfer reflects our commitment to providing international students with accessible and reliable payment options. We’re excited to make paying for tuition easier and more affordable for African students studying abroad, further empowering the global education sector.”

Klasha’s Managing Director, Asia Operations, Justin Fan, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, “As African students continue to pursue educational opportunities in countries like the UK, simplifying their tuition payments is crucial. Our partnership with EasyTransfer ensures students and their families can focus on education without the stress of complex financial logistics. We provide a solution that caters to their specific needs.”

About Klasha

Klasha is a global technology company, building a platform and APIs to move money to and from emerging markets frictionlessly. With Klasha, businesses can collect, send money and hold exotic and hard currencies through our extensive API stack. Enterprise businesses use our rails and infrastructure to power their cross-border payments. Founded in 2021 by Jess Anuna, Klasha collects and sends over 120 currencies, saving merchants time and money.

For more information, visit https://www.klasha.com/

About EasyTransfer

EasyTransfer is a Singapore-based online cross-border education payments platform for international students. Founded in 2013 by ex-international students, EasyTransfer improves international education exchange and student mobility by allowing international students to “pay like a local”. Every year, EasyTransfer processes billions of dollars in payments to thousands of educational institutions around the world. Working closely with government regulators, EasyTransfer’s intelligent anti-fraud and AML platform increases the efficiency of compliance reviews and fraud risk analysis. The platform’s services are procured and integrated within the Internet and mobile banking applications of major commercial banks and consumer finance institutions in Asia. EasyTransfer services international student payments from 170+ source countries and regions around the world and has official partnerships with world-class universities including The University of Manchester and Newcastle University. The company is financially backed by Tencent, IDG Capital, ZhenFund, New Oriental (NYSE: EDU) and other renowned shareholders.

For more information, visit https://www.easytransferglobal.com/