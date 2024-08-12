The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The announcement was made on Monday, August 12, 2024, on X marking the conclusion of this year’s assessment process for school candidates.

According to the council, “The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform Candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 12, 2024. To access the result, log on to https://waecdirect.org”

This release follows the completion of the grading process, which saw thousands of students across West Africa evaluated in various subjects. WAEC has assured that all necessary measures were taken to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the results.

What to know

The 2024 WASSCE, conducted over seven weeks from April 30 to June 24, saw the coordination of examiners and the marking of scripts across 86 traditional marking venues from July 10 to July 29.

According to Dr. Amos Dangut, Head of the Nigeria Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), out of the 1,805,216 candidates who participated in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), 1,332,089 achieved credits in five subjects, including either Mathematics or English Language. Furthermore, 1,301,949 candidates obtained credits in five subjects that included both Mathematics and English Language, representing 72.9% of the total examinees.

This year’s performance marks a 7.6% decline from the previous year, Dr. Dangut stated. He noted that the results of 215,267 candidates, representing 11.92% of the total, have been withheld due to allegations of examination malpractice. These withheld results underscore the ongoing challenges faced by WAEC in ensuring the integrity of its examination processes.

Dr. Dangut outlined several challenges encountered during the examination, including security concerns, non-compliance with registration deadlines, financial difficulties exacerbated by inflation, and the activities of rogue website operators, who, in some instances, colluded with exam supervisors.

WAEC’s commitment to maintaining rigorous standards has led to stringent measures being implemented to address these issues, reflecting the Council’s determination to uphold the credibility of its examinations.