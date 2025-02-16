The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of results for the 2024 Second-Series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates with 67.55% of candidates obtaining credit and above in at least five subjects

The examination took place in Nigeria between October 25 and December 20, 2024 conducted in two modes, Paper and Pen option and a computer-based hybrid model, allowing candidates to choose based on their preference during registration.

According to a statement issued by Moyosola F. Adesina, the Acting Head of public Affairs, 68,342 candidates registered for the examination, marking a 20% decline compared to 2023. Out of this, 65,023 candidates actually sat for the exams across 5,067 centres nationwide.

“out of the 65,023 candidates that sat the examination, 43,923 candidates, representing 67.55%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics). Additionally, 34,878 candidates, representing 53.64%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 16,886 candidates, accounting for 48.41%, were male, while 17,992 candidates, representing 51.58%, were female,”

Special needs

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) assured that all these candidates received the necessary accommodations.

A total of 157 candidates with special needs were registered for the examination, ensuring inclusivity in the process. Among them, 25 were visually challenged, 13 had impaired hearing, and 15 were Albinos.

Exam processing

The exam coordination and marking were done at five marking venues in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, and Kaduna from January 15 to February 4, 2025.

WAEC disclosed that 95.90% of candidates, and 2,669 candidates (4.10%) are still awaiting the completion of some subjects due to errors traceable to them.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 62,354 candidates, representing 95.90%, have had their results fully processed and released, while 2,669 candidates, representing 4.10%, have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them,” the statement read.

Malpractice and withheld results

WAEC revealed that 2,577 candidates (3.96%) had their results withheld due to examination malpractice allegations.

“All reported cases will be investigated including exhibits obtained, alongside candidates’ representations lodged on the portal. These will be evaluated and reports presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination,” WAEC stated.

The affected candidates were advised to visit the WAEC malpractice portal for updates, as investigations are ongoing.