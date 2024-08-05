The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has approved a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna, Zaria metropolises, and surrounding areas following “looting of shops.“

This was disclosed by the governor via his official X page on Monday, August 5, 2024.

The directive was adopted after a review by the Kaduna State Security Council under the governor’s leadership.

Looting of Shops

According to the statement, the government considered the security situation in the state since the beginning of the nationwide protests, given several tags including, “Hunger protest,” “#EndBadGovernanceinNigeria,” and “Days of Rage.”

The council stated that there is sufficient evidence to indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements “who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.”

The statement, signed by Samuel Aruwan, advised residents to remain indoors for now.

The statement partly reads: “In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria metropolises and environs with immediate effect. Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security. Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required.”

What You Should Know

Kaduna is the latest state where a curfew has been declared amid the protest, following Kano and Jigawa states.

However, the Kano government relaxed the curfew on Monday, adjusting the restriction of movement time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Determined protesters have continued their demonstration into the fifth day of the #EndBadGovernance and Hunger protest in major Nigerian cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Kaduna, despite President Tinubu’s speech calling for a suspension of the social demonstration.

On Sunday, President Tinubu addressed the nation, urging the youth and all protesters to cease their demonstrations and embrace dialogue.

In addition, Tinubu expressed his sorrow over the violent turn of the protests, which have resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property in states such as Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna.

He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and decried the looting and damage to public facilities and businesses, which he noted would require significant resources to rebuild.

“I am especially pained by the loss of lives and the destruction of public facilities,” Tinubu stated. “We must stop further bloodshed, violence, and destruction.”

He called on the protesters to suspend further demonstrations and create space for dialogue, stressing that Nigeria needs unity across all divides to reshape its destiny.

“Under the circumstances, I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue,” Tinubu said.