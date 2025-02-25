The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has issued a safety advisory to residents of Afaka, Kauya, and Mando in Kaduna, urging them to avoid the open range area during its upcoming shooting exercise.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 1, 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Kaduna, NDA’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammad Maidawa, confirmed that the exercise is part of the “advanced application of fire package” for Army Cadets of the 72 Regular Course.

According to Maidawa, the exercise will involve the live firing of arms, a critical component of cadet training aimed at enhancing their operational readiness.

“Residents, particularly farmers, pedestrians, and cattle rearers are urged to strictly adhere to these warnings and steer clear of the area during the duration of the exercise,” he said.

Precautionary measures

To ensure public safety, Maidawa stated that barriers and warning signs will be placed around the range to mark restricted zones.

He further assured that the NDA prioritizes the safety and well-being of surrounding communities and called for their full cooperation.

“The NDA has assured that the safety and well-being of all the citizens in the surrounding communities are a top priority and has called for cooperation and collaboration from the community members.

“By steering clear of the designated area, the residents can help ensure their safety and the effective training of military personnel,” Maidawa added.

Maidawa emphasized that the warning is a necessary precaution to prevent any potential harm to civilians and to ensure the smooth execution of the military training.

What you should know

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is conducting the shooting exercise as part of the “advanced application of fire package” training for Army Cadets of the 72 Regular Course.

This training is essential to prepare the cadets for real-world military operations, enhancing their marksmanship, tactical skills, and overall combat readiness before their commissioning into the Nigerian Army.

In April 2024, the NDA alerted residents of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya, and Afaka in Kaduna State about scheduled shooting exercises for Army cadets of the 73 and 74 Regular Courses. Similarly, in July 2024, the NDA conducted shooting practices in Kaduna and Plateau communities, advising locals to stay away from firing areas and not to panic.

These exercises are essential for assessing cadets’ leadership skills, tactical proficiency, and overall preparedness for commissioning into the Armed Forces.