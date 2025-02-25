The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed that the registration deadline for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will not be extended beyond March 8, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja.

The registration process commenced on February 3 and will strictly end on March 8, as previously communicated through official advertisements and the Board’s calendar.

“We wish to inform all prospective candidates that there will be no extension of the registration period,” Benjamin stated.

The board further noted that the decision was due to the recent decline in the number of candidates registering for the examination.

“This notice is particularly important given the recent decline in the number of candidates registering for the examination. We urge all individuals who wish to participate to register promptly and avoid waiting until the last minute,” he added.

Over 1.5 million candidates registered

JAMB also confirmed that more than 1.5 million candidates had successfully registered for the 2025 UTME, a figure that aligns with JAMB’s projections for the examination cycle.

“Currently, over 1.5 million candidates have successfully registered, which aligns closely with the Board’s projections for the 2025 examination cycle. It is essential to note that the Board’s calendar is fixed, with numerous subsequent programmes scheduled after registration, including examinations, results management, and admissions exercise.

“These timelines are coordinated with other agencies whose operations rely on the completion of our processes. Therefore, extending the registration period would disrupt not only the Board’s plans but also those of our partners,” he explained.

JAMB has urged all candidates to complete their registration as soon as possible, stressing the importance of adhering to the established timeline for the 2025 UTME.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that JAMB announced the cost implications for the 2025 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration. Candidates registering for the UTME exam will pay N7,200.

The board also introduced a mock trial for future candidates at a registration cost of N3,500, while Direct Entry applicants will pay N5,700. Those opting for a UTME with a mock trial will pay N8,700.

Additionally, all candidates must provide their National Identification Number (NIN) for registration.

To ensure inclusivity in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration process. The board has exempted foreign, blind, deaf, and prison inmates from the pre-admission screening tests conducted by tertiary institutions in Nigeria

The Board also reiterated the importance of adhering to deadlines and selecting examination towns carefully to avoid last-minute inconveniences.