The Kaduna State Government has approved the recruitment of 1,800 staff to fill personnel gaps across all Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, on Thursday in Kaduna.

According to the commissioner, the recruitment aims to strengthen Kaduna’s leadership in Primary Health Care by addressing human resource shortages across various facilities.

She noted that this is crucial for improving healthcare delivery, reducing maternal and child mortality rates, and enhancing the overall health of residents.

PHC revitalization and upgrade to level 2 status

The commissioner noted that 255 PHC facilities across the state are currently undergoing revitalization, with the provision of modern equipment and essential drugs.

She stated that all 255 Primary Healthcare Centres will be upgraded to Level 2 status as part of Governor Uba Sani’s health sector overhaul.

“These upgraded PHCs will offer services such as managing uncomplicated diabetes, hypertension, severe asthma resuscitation, assisted delivery, and other essential healthcare services,” she added.

Recognition for Governor Uba Sani’s health sector initiatives

Ahmad commended Governor Uba Sani’s administration for prioritizing the health sector, highlighting its significant efforts in healthcare improvement.

She noted that these initiatives had earned the governor 10 awards, including the prestigious Excellence Award from the International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA).

What you should know

Kaduna State has made significant strides in improving its Primary Healthcare (PHC) system, ensuring that even residents in remote areas have access to essential health services.

The state boasts over 1,000 PHC facilities, supported by various initiatives to enhance service delivery.

The shortage of healthcare workers in Kaduna State, particularly in Ikara, Soba, Makarfi, and other local government areas, has become a critical concern. This issue significantly affects both the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for residents.

In 2016, the Kaduna State Government partnered with the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) to install over 1.3 megawatts of solar power in PHC facilities across the state, enhancing the reliability of healthcare services.

In 2021, the state collaborated with Elephant Healthcare to digitize the public primary healthcare system. Within five months, this partnership successfully rolled out digital solutions across more than 170 facilities, improving data management and patient care.

In December 2024, Kaduna State received international recognition and a cash prize of $500,000 as the best-performing state in Primary Health Care in the North West region. This accolade underscores the state’s commitment to transforming its health sector under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership.

The Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board plays a pivotal role in coordinating and implementing health policies. The board has secured grants, including a $2.6 million commitment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2018 to accelerate the state’s primary healthcare service delivery plan.

Efforts have been made to assess and enhance client satisfaction within PHC services. Studies emphasize the importance of community involvement and feedback in improving healthcare delivery and ensuring that services meet the needs of the populace.

Overall, Kaduna State’s comprehensive approach to primary healthcare, encompassing infrastructure development, technological integration, and community participation, serves as a model for improving health outcomes in the region.