The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a directive to holders of Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF), requiring them to submit their technical log (Tech Log) records for the past two years by August 2, 2024.

This announcement was made in a letter signed by Mrs. Olusunmibo Modupeoluwa Oyerinde, General Manager of Facilitation/Economic Regulation at the NCAA.

The letter, addressed to all PNCF operators in Nigeria, serves as a reminder following their failure to comply with an earlier directive from the Authority.

The letter specifies that all PNCF operators must forward their Tech Log information for the last two years by completing the Summary Sheet, which includes details of the number of sectors flown per month per aircraft, as indicated in the attached PNCF Operations Tech Log Form. The completed forms must be submitted to the NCAA on or before Friday, August 2, 2024.

“This is a follow up on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) previous correspondence regarding the submission of your Tech Log for the past two years. The Authority is yet to receive the required documents from you.

“Therefore, in line with part (g) of the conditions attached to your Permit, you are again reminded to forward to the NCAA, the Tech Log Information of your operations for the last two years by completing the Summary Sheet with details of number of sectors flown per month per aircraft, as indicated in the attached PNCF Operations Tech Log Form.

“The completed PNCF Operations Tech Log Form should reach the Authority on or before Friday, 2nd August 2024,” the letter read in part.

The letter further clarified that the requested information should be submitted either by electronically completing the PNCF Tech Log Form or by sending scanned copies of the required Tech Log records to datrilicensingunit@ncaa.gov.ng.

It also emphasized that failure to comply with these directives will result in the suspension of the operator’s authorization.

What you should know

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development noted in late 2023 that some private jet owners were violating their licenses by conducting commercial flights.

In response, the NCAA issued a stern warning in March 2024, cautioning against unauthorized commercial use of private jets and threatening severe penalties, including suspension or revocation of permits.

On April 16, 2024, the NCAA suspended the Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) of three private jet operators for illegal commercial operations and directed all PNCF holders to undergo re-evaluation by April 19, 2024, to ensure compliance.

In June, the Federal Government launched a special task force, Ministerial Task Force on Illegal Private Charter Operations and Related Matters, inaugurated by Minister Festus Keyamo, to address the issue of unauthorized and illegal charter flights.

By July, the NCAA had suspended the PNCF licenses of ten private jet operators for failing to comply with a recertification directive aimed at preventing the misuse of private jets for commercial purposes.