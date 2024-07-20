The Federal Government said it has launched a comprehensive strategy to lead Africa’s digital trade revolution within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, disclosed this on Friday while delivering a keynote address during a Stakeholders Summit held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to him, the roadmap would harness trade as a catalyst for economic growth and continental cohesion in line with AfCFTA objectives.

Shettima outlined key components of the roadmap to include implementation of AfCFTA’s Digital Trade Protocol and the development of expansive technical talent hubs.

Nigeria’s strategic position

Shettima said Nigeria is in a unique position to spearhead the continent’s technological transformation.

“We are in a vintage position because we are the continent’s largest ICT hub, and as such, we must lead the way to the future of this peculiar wave of the industrial revolution.

“Our collaboration must prioritise comparisons of our policy initiatives to those of developed economies and fine-tune them to sustain our place and fast-track our growth,” he said.

“The plan also focuses on enhancing digital infrastructure investments, promoting disruptive innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Shettima emphasised the need for strong synergy between the public and private sectors in implementing the AfCFTA’s Digital Trade Protocol.

Government’s digital programme

He assured the Federal Government’s commitment to investment in digital infrastructure and human capital development to drive the process.

According to him, for a sector upon which all others rely to survive, digital technologies hold the nation together, and the country cannot afford to slow down.

“Our programmes, from the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) to the ongoing intervention to train three million technical talents (3MTT) by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, to the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI), are lifelines in our digital economy.

“They offer us an avenue to not only maximise our potential but also commit to the adoption of the Digital Trade Protocol within AfCFTA,” he said.

Investment in digital trade

Earlier the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijjani said the Tinubu administration has been investing significantly in every aspect of the digital trade protocol towards harnessing opportunities in the country and continent at large.

According to Tijjani, opportunities that exist within the single market area are unprecedented and could best be harnessed through effective collaboration and networking facilitated by digital technology.

The Special Assistant to the President on ICT Policy, Dr Salihu Nakande, thanked Tinubu and Shettima for their commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda. This, he said laid a solid foundation for the digital transformation journey in the country.

He said their continuous support has led to the discourse on digital transformation which would lead to a prosperous Nigeria.

What you should know

Earlier this week, President Bola Tinubu launched the Guided Trade Initiative under the AfCFTA, signaling a pivotal moment in boosting intra-African trade and fostering economic diversification.

The initiative is anticipated to unlock an estimated $50 billion in economic opportunities for Nigerian businesses.

-President Tinubu underscored AfCFTA’s transformative potential, positioning it not merely as a trade pact but as a catalyst for industrialization, equitable growth, and continental prosperity. According to him, Nigeria is steadfast in creating an enabling business environment that fosters innovation and enhances the competitiveness of local enterprises across diverse sectors.