The dream of a prosperous career in nursing is becoming a reality for many Nigerians who are setting their sights on the United Kingdom.

With the UK’s healthcare system in constant need of skilled professionals, Nigerian nurses have a unique opportunity to not only fulfill this demand but also to achieve substantial financial success.

The nursing profession and the health sector in Nigeria currently face several challenges, such as limited resources, inadequate facilities, and the migration of skilled professionals to more developed countries in search of better opportunities.

One of the most attractive destinations for Nigerian nurses is the United Kingdom, which offers not only competitive salaries but also numerous opportunities for professional growth and development.

This article uncovers the essential steps and insider tips for Nigerian nurses aspiring to earn up to £70,000 annually in the UK, turning ambitions into tangible, rewarding careers.

There are two ways Nigerian nurses can become highly paid nurses in the United Kingdom.

Transitioning from a Nigerian nurse to a UK nurse

Nigerian nurses typically hold a diploma or degree in nursing from an accredited Nigerian institution. However, to practice in the UK, one must register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and meet its requirements.

The requirements for Nigerians include a nursing license/registration, proficiency in English and a passport that has more than 3 months to expiry as at the time of application.

You’ll need to choose one of the four nursing specialities- adult, children, mental health, or learning disability.

Nurses must have a nursing diploma or degree recognized by the NMC. If your qualification is not automatically recognized, you may need to undergo a credential evaluation process.

Proficiency in English is mandatory. Nigerian nurses must pass an English language proficiency test, such as the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or the Occupational English Test (OET).

The cost of these tests typically ranges from N249,000-N266,000 .

. The NMC requires overseas nurses to pass a two-part competency test, including a computer-based test (CBT) and an objective structured clinical examination (OSCE).

The CBT costs approximately £83 , while the OSCE costs around £794.

, while the The registration process involves submitting your academic transcripts, proof of your nursing license, and passing the required tests. The initial registration fee with the NMC is £153.

After meeting the NMC requirements, nurses need to apply for a visa to work in the UK. The Tier 2 (General) visa is the most common pathway for healthcare professionals.

Beginning a nursing career from scratch

Nigerians who wish to practice nursing but haven’t studied nursing have two options. They can pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in an accredited Nigerian university and follow the pathway for transitioning.

Alternatively, they can study nursing in the UK. Pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree in the UK involves enrolling in a recognized university program in England or Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

After completing your education, you must pass the NMC’s competency tests to obtain your license.

Becoming a highly paid nurse in the UK

Specialization in high-demand fields such as cardiovascular, oncology, rehabilitation, trauma, maternity, emergency, endocrinology, and infection control, is important to becoming a highly paid nurse in the UK.

Upon registering with the UK Nursing and Midwifery Council, Nigerian nurses must gain practical experience in their preferred specialization.

This involves working as registered nurses in the UK under the chosen speciality for a few months to years.

Specializations require obtaining a postgraduate qualification, such as a master’s degree in the chosen field.

For some advanced specialist nursing roles, you are required to obtain the necessary nursing teaching qualification.

Non-specialist nurses in bands 1-5 earn between £22,500 and £35,000 per year.

In contrast, specialist nurses in bands 6-9 can earn anywhere from £42,000 to £115,000 annually, depending on the competitiveness of their speciality and their region of employment.

What you should know

The nursing profession in Nigeria deals with low remuneration, poor working conditions, and a shortage of qualified personnel.

Entry-level nurses typically earn between N50,000 and N100,000 per month in private hospitals, while those in government hospitals may earn between ₦70,000 and ₦120,000.

Double qualified nurses in Nigeria may earn between N160,000-N320,000 monthly.

Salaries are generally higher in urban areas compared to rural regions.

Recent efforts have aimed to address these issues through various initiatives. For instance, there has been an increased focus on improving nursing education and expanding training programs.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) plays a critical role in regulating and accrediting nursing programs to ensure professional standards.

Despite these advancements, the profession still struggles with the emigration of skilled nurses seeking better opportunities abroad.