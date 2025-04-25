The Federal Government has announced plans to inaugurate the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism (NAPM) as part of efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and stabilize food prices across the country.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Friday during a meeting of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) Steering Committee at the Presidential Villa.

Shettima said the initiative will align with agricultural efforts across all government tiers through real-time data analytics.

“The Green Imperative Project (GIP) is an idea whose time has come. It has been in the incubation period for several years, and now it is coming to fruition; we have to get it right.

“We have had many interventions in this country in the past. We must make this work, and it is the states that will drive the process,” he said.

The Vice-President also recalled that President Bola Tinubu approved N15 billion for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to prepare for floods as the rainy season kicks in.

“This is one of the first proactive decisions by the government to prepare for the flooding season,” he noted.

NAPM to tackle low yields, food inflation

Earlier, Marion Moon, Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture and Executive Secretary of the Presidential Food Systems Coordination Unit (PFSCU), said the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism (NAPM) is designed to address key challenges such as high food inflation and agricultural yields that fall 60% below global averages.

She disclosed that a pilot survey for NAPM had already been completed across 13 states, with a full-scale launch scheduled for June 2025.

The government is also pushing forward with the Green Imperative Project (GIP), a $1.1 billion Nigeria-Brazil partnership signed on March 17, 2025, to modernize 774 mid-sized farms using Brazilian agricultural technologies.

The goal is to increase productivity, create jobs, and drive food system transformation across the country.

Digital tools, data analytics at the core

According to Moon, the initiative supported by data analytics partnerships and a digital platform currently in development will help tackle inefficient subsidies, outdated farming practices, and rising food prices.

She added that the mechanism would provide a unified framework to optimize public spending and promote sustainable rural development.

Jigawa Governor backs initiative

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa State said the initiative is aimed at improving food security in the country, noting that critical issues necessary to achieve this goal have already been discussed.

He highlighted the Green Imperative Project as a key component, stressing that once implemented, it will significantly boost agricultural development.