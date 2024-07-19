The Lagos State Government has announced plans to deploy compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered buses for passenger operations by the fourth quarter of 2024, barring any unforeseen issues.

In a statement by the Head of Corporate Communication for the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), it was noted that this initiative aligns with their strategy to use biogas as an alternative fuel for state-regulated transport buses.

This effort aims to reduce emissions and support the government’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas will be deployed for passenger operations in Lagos in the last quarter of this year barring any unforeseen hitches.

“The news is coming against the backdrop of the plan by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to introduce the use of biogas as an alternative fuel for the running of public transit buses to cut emissions as part of an effort by the Lagos State Government to achieve net zero emission by 2050,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The statement disclosed that on Thursday, July 18, 2024, a final report of the assessment and feasibility study on alternative fuels for public transportation was presented to relevant government officials.

The study, conducted by CPCS Transcom Limited in collaboration with Nexant Consulting and funded by Swede Fund, identified biogas as the chosen alternative fuel for Lagos’ public transportation sector.

It detailed various feedstock sources for the biogas plant, including sewage from treatment facilities, organic waste from households and markets, slaughterhouse waste, and animal manure, and outlined key project stages: feedstock acquisition, transportation, storage, processing, biogas production, and integration with the state-regulated public bus system.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has been considering the use of biofuel in public transport for some time.

In December 2023, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government announced that it was exploring biofuel use in public transport, with support from Swede Fund, CPCS Transcom Limited, and Nexant Consulting Limited, who agreed to conduct studies to assess the feasibility and impact of alternative fuels for Lagos’ public transportation system.

The Lagos State Government’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 is a key part of the recently unveiled Lagos State Transport Policy. This policy, among other objectives, aims to minimize environmental damage and ensure resilience to climate change, especially given Lagos’ coastal nature.

Regarding sustainability in the transport sector, the policy outlines that the state government will ensure that 52% of buses in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme are fuelled by clean energy, as well as aim to increase the use of biodiesel in freight vehicles.

Additionally, there are other initiatives planned to achieve sustainable fuel use in transportation in the state, as detailed in the Transport Policy.