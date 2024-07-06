The Lagos State Government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a Netherlands-based company to establish a Smelter Plant in Lagos in a bid to address the state’s electronic waste problem.

This was announced during the signing ceremony held at Alausa, on Friday.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who signed on behalf of the Lagos State Government, emphasized the economic benefits of the initiative.

He stated that the establishment of the smelter plant would not only generate employment opportunities but also create a new economic sector by converting e-waste into valuable products.

Wahab highlighted the presence of the Netherlands’ Consul-General, Michel Deleen, as a vote of confidence in company’s capabilities, noting that Lagos is leading the way in e-waste management compared to other states and countries in the region.

Wahab revealed that Lagos generates approximately 13,000 tons of waste daily, with a significant portion being electronic waste.

He noted that many residents lack proper awareness of how to dispose of their electronic products, resulting in heightened pollution risks.

Improper management of e-waste can severely impact the environment, making this initiative crucial for the state’s ecological well-being.

“You are the ones paying the tax, so the government provides infrastructure from the taxes you pay.

“As a good citizen you must always say something when the need arises”, he stated.

“We must take ownership of our environment,” Wahab stressed.

“Improper disposal of waste into drainage systems not only clogs our infrastructure but also jeopardizes the environment. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to report and prevent such activities.”

Special Adviser on Environment, Rotimi Akodu, expressed optimism about the collaboration with Close the Loop BV.

He stated that the Lagos team is committed to ensuring that e-waste is managed efficiently, turning waste into wealth.

“We have a lot of waste in place that we don’t know what to do with them, but now is the time. We just worked on the conversion of waste to wealth. We just signed the conversion of waste to energy and now we are taking care of our electronic waste. It is something we are ready to welcome in Lagos”, Akodu said.

The partnership aims to transform waste into value, extracting valuable materials from e-waste.

Ingrid Thijssen, President of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, predicting substantial benefits for both parties.

Electronic waste, commonly referred to as e-waste, has become a burgeoning problem globally, and Lagos is no exception.

E-waste includes discarded electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, televisions, and other consumer electronics.

These items often contain hazardous materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium, which pose significant environmental and health risks if not disposed of properly.

In Lagos, the rapid technological advancement and increased consumption of electronic devices have led to an escalating e-waste crisis.

Many residents are unaware of how to dispose of e-waste correctly, resulting in indiscriminate dumping and pollution.

The city’s inadequate waste management infrastructure has further exacerbated the situation, with electronic waste often ending up in landfills, waterways, and drainage systems.

The establishment of a smelter plant dedicated to processing e-waste will significantly enhance Lagos’s capacity to handle electronic waste, converting it into valuable materials and reducing environmental pollution.