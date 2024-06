The All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange has crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time since April 16, 2024.

The NGX gained 0.67% today, as the ASI closed at 100,057.49, marking a 661.26-point increase from yesterday’s 99,396.23 points.

NGX’s gain today was driven by a 7% gain recorded by MTN Nigeria, whose share price closed at N214.

This is a developing story…