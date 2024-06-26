The Federal Government has approved the allocation of $1.442 million for the procurement of arms and ammunition for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)’s counter-narcotics operations.

This approval was announced on Tuesday following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, briefed newsmen on the approvals, noting that his ministry had submitted three memoranda on behalf of the NDLEA.

These memoranda also included the approval of N1.9 billion for the purchase of 33 CNG-compliant vehicles and N985 million for the procurement of two full-body scanners for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The NDLEA fund

Fagbemi emphasized the importance of supporting the NDLEA’s operations, stating, “The first one is the procurement of 33 Mikano Maxus E60 motor vehicles, to boost the operation of the NDLEA at N1.9 billion.”

“You will agree with me that it is important that we give support to the activities of NDLEA, so the Council considered this and gave approval for the purchase of 33 Mikano vehicles and they are all CNG compliant.”

He said the approval of the $1.442 million for arms and ammunition is a step in enhancing the NDLEA’s capacity to combat drug trafficking and related crimes effectively.

“The second one is, again, purchase for the NDLEA this time is for the procurement of arms, ammunition and anti-riot equipment for counter-narcotics operations for the NDLEA. This is for the sum of $1.442 million.”

Furthermore, the FEC’s decision to invest N985 million in full-body scanners at the country’s two busiest airports highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing security measures and curbing drug smuggling through international gateways.

“The third in the series is the procurement of two units of full body scanners at both Abuja and Lagos international airports to boost the operation of the NDLEA. This is at a cost of N985 million,” the minister said.

What you should know

The NDLEA was established by Decree Number 48 of 1989 (now Act of Parliament) during the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The agency’s primary mandate is to combat drug trafficking and abuse within Nigeria.

It has conducted numerous high-profile raids, seized substantial quantities of illegal substances, and arrested suspects in the narcotics trade.

The NDLEA’s efforts have been critical in disrupting the operations of drug syndicates and reducing the availability of illicit drugs within Nigeria.