The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has reacted to the reported suspension of the chairmen and vice chairmen of the 18 local governments in Edo State over alleged insubordination and financial misconduct.

Fagbemi addressed the development on Thursday during the ministry’s Citizens Engagement event, titled “Update on Justice Sector Reforms,” which was attended by Nairametrics.

It is recalled that the Edo State House of Assembly, in December 2024, suspended the chairmen and vice chairmen following their alleged failure to submit their financial statements as directed by Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo.

No Governor Can Remove Local Government Chairmen

When asked for his views on the development in the state, Fagbemi said he was somewhat reluctant to answer questions on the matter because he wanted to understand the basis on which the LG chairmen were suspended.

He added, “At times, what you read in newspapers may not necessarily reflect the factors that informed the decision.”

However, he maintained that no governor has the legal right to remove a local government chairman by any means.

He emphasized that the removal of a local government chairman is the exclusive prerogative of the local government legislative house.

“But one thing I know, and can say without fear, is that under the present dispensation, no governor has the right to remove any local government chairman,” the AGF said.

“That much I know. If I did not know before, since July 11, 2024, I have been aware that the removal of any local government chairman or official is the prerogative of that local government, through its legislative house,” he added.

More insights

Speaking on the achievements of the ministry, the AGF said in an effort to enhance the practice of arbitration of Nigeria, promote Nigeria as an arbitration hub in Africa and promote the development of national economy, the Ministry, in collaboration with stakeholders, developed the National Policy on Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution, 2024.

“The Policy seeks to stimulate economic growth by attracting foreign investment, strengthening professional capacities, developing critical arbitration infrastructure, and establishing clear, structured guidelines for government agencies in negotiating and participating in arbitral proceedings.

“The objective of the Policy is to transform Nigeria into a competitive, internationally recognized arbitration hub with transparent, efficient, and globally compatible dispute resolution mechanisms,” he said.

He drew the attention of the audience to the fact that the policy has also been approved by the Federal Executive Council for national implementation since July 2024.

What You Should Know

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly invited the suspended chairmen of the 18 local governments in Edo to its office for interrogation.

NAN reports that the invitation was contained in a letter from the EFCC’s Director of Investigation, Abdulkarim Chukkol, addressed to the Secretary to the State Government.

The commission’s director of investigation has requested that the chairmen bring certified true copies of comprehensive documentation related to staff strength and payroll, including details of accounts where funds are received for payment of staff salaries, accounts where funds are reserved for salary exigencies, and the statements of account for those accounts from January 1, 2024, to date.