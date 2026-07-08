PenCom targets deeper capital market play after pension assets reach N31.32 trillion

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced plans to deepen its engagement with Nigeria's capital market to unlock the pension fund industry's largest pool of passive long-term savings capital.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced plans to deepen its engagement with Nigeria’s capital market to unlock the pension fund industry’s largest pool of passive long-term savings capital.

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed this on Tuesday at the Pension Industry Leadership Council (PILC) press conference attended by Nairametrics.

The development comes weeks after Nigeria’s pension fund assets rose to a record N31.32 trillion in May 2026, highlighting the continued expansion of the country’s pension industry despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

What the DG is saying

Providing an update to the press as Chair of the PILC, Oloworaran said the council is considering deeper engagement with capital market operators to strengthen the industry’s participation in the capital market.

“The pension fund industry probably has the largest pool of passive long-term savings capital in the country. We need to become more engaged in terms of what is happening in the capital market.

“I think this year we’re engaging more than we’ve ever done,” Oloworaran said.

She also stated that the Commission remains committed to generating sustainable returns for Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders.

She highlighted the recovery of over N3 billion in unremitted pension contributions from employers in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Based on this, she disclosed that the Commission would also partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that all employers comply with their pension obligations.

Additionally, she stressed that the proposed Pension Industry Infrastructure Fund (PIIF) has reached an advanced stage of implementation.

She added that the Commission is strengthening partnerships with state governments and organised labour to improve accountability, enhance enforcement of pension laws, and protect the retirement savings of Nigerian workers.

Get up to speed

The growth in pension assets comes alongside increased exposure to the domestic equities market.

Data previously published by PenCom showed that Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) significantly increased their allocation to Nigerian stocks during the first quarter of 2026.

Investments in domestic ordinary shares rose to N5.46 trillion as of March 2026, compared with N3.96 trillion at the end of 2025.

The increase represents a 38.09% year-to-date growth in equity holdings, one of the strongest expansions in pension fund exposure to the Nigerian stock market in recent years.

The shift reflects stronger investor confidence, improved market performance, and efforts by PFAs to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional fixed-income assets.

What you should know

Nigeria’s pension industry has continued to benefit from higher interest rates, which have boosted returns on government securities and money market instruments.

With pension assets now exceeding N31 trillion, the sector remains one of the largest pools of long-term domestic capital in the country, playing a critical role in financing government debt, supporting capital market development, and providing retirement security for millions of contributors.

Industry analysts expect pension assets to maintain their upward trajectory in the coming months, supported by continued contributions, investment income, and growing participation in the Contributory Pension Scheme.