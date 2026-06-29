Nigeria’s pension fund assets hit record N31.32 trillion

Nigeria’s pension fund assets rose to a record N31.32 trillion in May 2026, highlighting the continued expansion of the country’s pension industry despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

Nigeria’s pension fund assets rose to a record N31.32 trillion in May 2026, highlighting the continued expansion of the country’s pension industry despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

This is according to the National Pension Commission (PenCom)’s unaudited report for the month ended May 31, 2026, released on June 29, 2026.

The latest figure represents a 1.23% increase from the N30.94 trillion recorded in April, with the industry adding approximately N384.98 billion in assets within a single month.

It also marks a 29.5% year-on-year growth when compared to N24.18 trillion it recorded in May 2025.

The performance underscores the resilience of Nigeria’s pension sector, which has continued to grow amid inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility, and a challenging economic environment.

What the data is saying

Data from PenCom shows that the bulk of pension fund assets remain invested in Federal Government securities, reflecting pension fund administrators’ preference for relatively safer fixed-income instruments.

Total investments in Federal Government securities stood at N17.48 trillion, accounting for more than half of total pension assets.

A breakdown of the portfolio shows:

Federal Government Bonds (Held-to-Maturity): N13.48 trillion

Treasury Bills: N1.13 trillion

State Government Securities: N361.53 billion

Sukuk Bonds (Held-to-Maturity): N77.64 billion

The report indicates that elevated yields on government securities continue to support asset growth, even as equity market gains moderate.

Meanwhile, investments in money market instruments amounted to N3.01 trillion, while mutual fund investments stood at N271 billion.

Get up to speed

The May figure extends a strong growth trend recorded since the beginning of the year.

In April 2026, pension assets stood at N30.94 trillion, up from N29.52 trillion in March.

March assets had increased by 0.31% month-on-month from N29.43 trillion recorded in February, reflecting steady growth despite tight liquidity conditions and ongoing portfolio adjustments across the industry.

Earlier in the year, pension assets rose to N28.04 trillion in January 2026, representing a 2.11% increase from N27.46 trillion recorded in December 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, January’s figure was 22.64% higher than the N22.86 trillion recorded in January 2025, demonstrating the industry’s sustained expansion over the past year.

More insights

The continued growth in pension assets comes alongside increased exposure to the domestic equities market.

Data previously published by PenCom showed that Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) significantly increased their allocation to Nigerian stocks during the first quarter of 2026.

Investments in domestic ordinary shares rose to N5.46 trillion as of March 2026, compared with N3.96 trillion at the end of 2025.

The increase represents a 38.09% year-to-date growth in equity holdings, one of the strongest expansions in pension fund exposure to the Nigerian stock market in recent years.

The shift reflects stronger investor confidence, improved market performance, and efforts by PFAs to diversify portfolios beyond traditional fixed-income assets.

What you should know

Nigeria’s pension industry has continued to benefit from higher interest rates, which have boosted returns on government securities and money market instruments.

With pension assets now above N31 trillion, the sector remains one of the largest pools of long-term domestic capital in the country, playing a critical role in financing government debt, supporting capital market development, and providing retirement security for millions of contributors.

Industry analysts expect pension assets to maintain their upward trajectory in the coming months, supported by continued contributions, investment income, and growing participation in the Contributory Pension Scheme.