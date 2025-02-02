The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered 81 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.943 kilograms from a businessman’s stomach, valued at millions of naira, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Director of Media and Advocacy for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest of Chijioke Igbokwe a 59-year-old businessman.

Babafemi stated that NDLEA operatives arrested the suspect at the arrival hall of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on January 26.

Body scan confirms presence of illicit drugs

He revealed that a body scan confirmed the presence of illicit drugs in Igbokwe’s system, leading to his detention for excretion observation.

Babafemi further revealed that after seven days of ingesting the illicit substance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the suspect underwent an exploratory laparotomy to extract 57 out of the 81 pellets of cocaine stuck in his stomach.

According to him, investigations revealed that Chijioke Igbokwe, who claimed to be in the clothing business at Arena, Oshodi, Lagos, departed Lagos for Addis Ababa on January 22.

He said that on January 23, while in Addis Ababa, the suspect ingested 81 wraps of cocaine before boarding a flight to Beirut, Lebanon, to deliver the illicit consignment for a fee of $3,000.

Deportation and failed attempts to excrete the drugs

However, upon arrival in Beirut, he was denied entry for having less than $2,000—the minimum amount required for admission. As a result, he was deported to Addis Ababa, where he attempted to excrete the illicit drugs but could not.

He then proceeded to Lagos on Saturday, January 25, with the consignment still in his bowel. However, he was arrested by NDLEA officers upon his arrival at the Lagos airport on January 26.

“After five days under excretion observation, he managed to expel only 24 pellets with initial medical intervention at the Agency’s medical facility and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

“As time was running out and complications from other underlying medical conditions arose, the suspect was eventually admitted to the tertiary facility,” Babafemi explained.

Total of 81 pellets recovered

Babafemi reported that Chijioke Igbokwe had to undergo an exploratory laparotomy on Thursday, Jan. 30, to remove 57 wraps of cocaine that were stuck in his stomach after his wife and brother endorsed the necessary consent forms.

“In all, a total of 81 pellets of the Class A drug with a gross weight of 1.943 kilograms were recovered from his stomach,” he said.

Babafemi also quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the MMIA strategic command for their vigilance and professionalism in handling Igbokwe’s case.

Warning to drug traffickers

Marwa warned those involved in the illicit drug trade that they are not only destroying the lives of others but also putting their own lives at great risk.