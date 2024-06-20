Benue State is on the brink of potentially spending over N29 billion annually treating malnourished children, should it fail to enact critical nutrition policies.

This warning was issued during a meeting in Makurdi on Wednesday by Mr Ambrose Evnoesor, Programme Officer of Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN).

According to Evnoesor, the state stands to spend N29,271,692 annually on treating malnourished children, highlighting the urgency of proactive policy action.

The annual costs

Evnoesor emphasized that inadequate nutrition remains a significant contributor to child mortality, stunted growth, developmental delays, and reduced adult productivity.

Citing data from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, he revealed alarming statistics: 21% of children under-five in Benue are stunted, 23% are underweight, and 13.6% suffer from wasting.

These figures highlighted the pressing need for a comprehensive Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition (SPAN) to adopt a holistic, cross-sectoral approach in combating malnutrition among women and children.

Despite these challenges, Evnoesor acknowledged the Benue State Government’s recent strides in increasing budget allocations for nutrition activities.

He called upon the government to expedite the implementation of a proposed six-month paid maternity leave for nursing mothers.

Such a policy, he argued, is essential for enabling mothers to adequately attend to their children’s nutritional needs during critical developmental stages.

Jerome Andohol, Director-General of the Budget and Economic Planning Commission, echoed these sentiments, recognizing the policy’s pivotal role in advancing gender equality and safeguarding maternal and child health.

Represented by Mr. Moses Levah, Permanent Secretary of the commission, Andohol expressed enthusiasm for collaborative efforts between the commission, CS-SUNN, UNICEF, and other partners to ensure the policy’s successful rollout.

Adding legislative perspective, Mr. Thomas Dugeri, Member of the Benue State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Health, stressed the imperative of full budgetary implementation across health sectors, not limited to nutrition alone.

Dugeri affirmed the Assembly’s commitment to overseeing budget execution for the state’s overall welfare, emphasising the urgency of approving the nutrition policy document.

Stakeholders emphasized the critical need for immediate action to mitigate the human and financial costs associated with malnutrition in Benue State.

With supportive legislative frameworks and collaborative partnerships, they expressed optimism in achieving significant strides towards improving nutritional outcomes and overall health for women and children across the state.

What you should know

SPAN, or the Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition, is a comprehensive framework established to address malnutrition through integrated strategies across various sectors.

This initiative is often implemented with guidance from international bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and is adapted by countries to suit their specific needs and contexts.

While some states in Nigeria have embraced SPAN to varying degrees, Benue currently faces challenges in full implementation.

The main goals of SPAN typically include improving nutritional status, enhancing food security, and promoting health and wellbeing.

Specific nutritional policies under SPAN include initiatives like maternity leave with pay to support breastfeeding and early childhood nutrition.

Food Fortification: Ensuring staple foods are enriched with essential micronutrients to combat deficiencies.

Health Education: Promoting awareness and education on nutrition, hygiene, and breastfeeding practices.

Community-Based Interventions: Engaging communities in nutrition programs to ensure local ownership and sustainability.

Policy Advocacy: Lobbying for supportive policies at national and regional levels to prioritize nutrition as a fundamental aspect of public health.