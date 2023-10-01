The Benue State Government has announced the acquisition of 100 buses to be allocated to Benue Links, the state-owned transportation company.

This initiative aims to mitigate the impact of the removal of petrol subsidies. Governor Hyacinth Alia conveyed this message during a radio and television broadcast as part of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary celebrations in Makurdi.

Governor Alia acknowledged the hardships faced by the people due to the elimination of fuel subsidies and other challenging economic conditions in the country.

In his words, “Our good people of Benue, I share the pains most of you are going through; and I assure you that your resilience and patience would not be in vain as this administration continues to reposition, as well as strengthen our institutions for good governance. I want to assure you that succour is on the way.

“In the meantime, we have procured 100 buses, which will soon be handed over to Benue Links, the state’s transportation company, to offer affordable transportation services to the public,”

Financial assistance to market women

He went on to mention that plans were underway to provide financial assistance of N50,000 each to market women across the state, with the aim of enhancing their small-scale trading businesses.

Governor Alia emphasized the importance of security in achieving the administration’s ambitious goals for good governance. He pointed out that no society could thrive amidst rampant violence, including killings, kidnappings, banditry, communal conflicts, and similar challenges.

Call on citizens to honour the nation’s heroes

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, Governor Alia urged the citizens to honour the nation’s past heroes who had shown valour and made sacrifices to secure the country’s political freedom. He also expressed gratitude to the Almighty for preserving the nation through various trials and storms over the past 63 years.

As he encouraged retrospection, Governor Alia emphasized the need to assess the current state of affairs and look forward to a brighter future, especially in a state like Benue, which possesses abundant potential to elevate itself among the nation’s leading states.