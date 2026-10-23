CDCFIB announces recruitment portal reopening, approves promotion of 27,624 officers

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the reopening of its recruitment portal from October 28 to November 13, 2026, while approving the promotion of 27,624 personnel across four paramilitary agencies.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the reopening of its recruitment portal from October 28 to November 13, 2026, while approving the promotion of 27,624 personnel across four paramilitary agencies.

The Secretary to the Board, Major General Abdulmalik Jibril (retd.), disclosed this while briefing journalists after the board’s 01-26 meeting at its secretariat in Abuja, on behalf of the Chairman and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The board also approved decisions on 228 disciplinary cases to strengthen accountability and professionalism across the services, alongside a healthcare policy framework aimed at improving personnel welfare.

CDCFIB promotes 27,624 paramilitary officers

Jibril explained that the promotions were intended to address career stagnation, improve personnel morale and strengthen service delivery across the four agencies under the board’s supervision.

He said the board had approved the promotions as part of efforts to address career progression challenges affecting personnel across the services.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the promotion of 27,624 officers across the four Paramilitary Agencies under its purview,” the statement reads.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) accounted for the largest share, with 17,343 promotions, followed by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) with 4,601, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) with 4,097 and Federal Fire Service (FFS) with 1,583.

On recruitment, Jibril announced that the portal for the Federal Government’s ongoing recruitment of 30,150 personnel across the four agencies would reopen between October 28 and November 13, 2026.

He also warned applicants against making payments for the recruitment exercise and urged them to report any financial demands to security authorities.

CDCFIB recruitment attracts 1.8 million applicants

The latest announcement follows a similar exercise in June 2026, when the CDCFIB opened its recruitment portal from June 15 to 20 for shortlisted candidates to confirm their status and proceed with physical screening and document verification.

The exercise formed part of the recruitment process launched in July 2025, which attracted over 1.8 million applications before candidates were progressively shortlisted for screening and computer-based testing.

Of the applicants, 573,523 advanced to document screening, while 286,697 were shortlisted for the computer-based test (CBT), with 221,996 subsequently failing to meet the required benchmark.

Candidates who have reached the oral interview stage will be able to check their recruitment status and proceed with mandatory drug testing conducted in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The tests will be free, with the Federal Government covering the cost, while appointment letters will only be issued to candidates certified free from illegal substance abuse.

Tinubu extends tenures of paramilitary chiefs

The recruitment and promotion announcements follow President Bola Tinubu’s approval of an 18-month extension of the tenures of the heads of the Nigerian Correctional Service and Nigeria Immigration Service.

The extension, announced on October 19, 2026, will keep Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, Controller-General of the NCoS, in office until May 26, 2028, while Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller-General of the NIS, will remain until June 30, 2028.

According to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the decision followed a recommendation by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to address succession gaps and allow sufficient time for the appointment of successors.

Tinubu had previously extended Nandap’s tenure in March 2025, moving its expiration from August 31, 2025, to December 31, 2026.