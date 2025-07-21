The Federal Government has announced that the online recruitment portal for Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies reopens on Monday, July 21, 2025, following a temporary suspension to optimize system performance.

The announcement was contained in a statement shared via the official X account of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Sunday.

Applicants who had successfully initiated their applications are advised to return to the portal and complete the process at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

CDIFIB 2025 Recruitment Update

“Please be kindly informed that applicants who successfully initiated their applications are advised to retrieve their applications and complete the applications they have initiated.

“The system will reopen on Monday, July 21st, 2025,” the statement read in part.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, which is responsible for handling recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS), temporarily suspended the recruitment process on July 16, 2025.

The decision, the board explained, was taken to allow for critical system upgrades that would enhance the platform’s capacity to manage a large number of applications while promoting a fair, transparent, and efficient recruitment experience for all applicants.

What you should know

The current recruitment drive had initially been scheduled to commence on June 26, 2025, but this was postponed to July 14 after many users reported persistent issues accessing the portal. During that period, the system became overloaded, resulting in repeated crashes, login failures, and incomplete submissions.

These disruptions ultimately led to the temporary shutdown, as the board sought to improve the infrastructure and avoid similar challenges going forward.

This nationwide recruitment exercise allows qualified Nigerians to apply under three main categories. These include the General Duty or Superintendent cadre, the Inspectorate cadre, and the Assistant cadre, depending on the candidate’s academic qualifications.

Acceptable qualifications range from the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) to bachelor’s degrees and relevant professional certifications.

Applicants are required to be Nigerian citizens by birth, and must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. Additionally, candidates must meet certain physical fitness standards, including a minimum height of 1.65 meters for men and 1.60 meters for women.

Male applicants must also have a minimum chest measurement of 0.87 meters. All applicants must present proof of medical fitness, which must be issued by a recognized government-owned hospital.

The board emphasized that any individual with a criminal record or a documented history of financial misconduct will not be considered for recruitment.

Furthermore, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next phase of the process, and under no circumstances will a third party be authorized to reach out on behalf of the board.

Applicants have also been reminded that the entire recruitment process is completely free of charge.