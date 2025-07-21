The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted Nigerians to expect widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across the country between Monday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The three-day forecast covers weather conditions expected across northern, central, and southern regions, with varying intensities of rain and thunderstorms.

The weather outlook, released on Sunday in Abuja and reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), projects a mix of cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the forecast period.

For Monday, early morning thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kaduna.

Other parts of the North will experience sunny skies with patches of clouds. In the afternoon and evening, Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Yobe are likely to witness thunderstorms with moderate rainfall.

The central states, including Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, and Benue, will begin the day with cloudy skies and may experience thunderstorms and light rain later in the day.

In the southern region, cloudy skies are expected in the morning, followed by light rains across Imo, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening.

More insights

For Tuesday, the northern region will see sunny skies with patches of cloud in the morning, while Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna are expected to receive moderate rainfall and thunderstorms later in the day.

Morning thunderstorms with light rain are likely over Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa in the central region, with further rainfall expected in Niger, the FCT, and Nasarawa by afternoon or evening.

The southern states will again see cloudy mornings, with moderate rainfall expected later in Ondo, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa.

By Wednesday morning, thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Taraba, with more storms expected later in Yobe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Borno, and Kebbi.

The central states, particularly FCT, Plateau, Niger, and Kwara, will experience cloudy mornings and moderate rainfall during the afternoon and evening periods.

In the south, morning rains are anticipated in Enugu, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall across Ebonyi, Abia, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

NiMet warned that strong winds may precede the rains and urged residents to take necessary precautions. These include securing loose objects, avoiding driving in heavy rain, disconnecting electrical appliances during storms, and staying away from tall or fragile trees.

Airline operators were also advised to seek airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for safe and efficient planning.

The agency encouraged Nigerians to remain informed by following regular weather updates on its official website, www.nimet.gov.ng, and other verified platforms.