President Bola Tinubu has extended the tenure of Kemi Nanna Nandap as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) until December 31, 2026.

Mrs. Nandap, who joined the NIS on October 9, 1989, was appointed to the agency’s top post on March 1, 2024.

Her initial term was set to conclude on August 31, 2025, but the president’s directive grants her an additional 16 months in office.

This makes her the first female Comptroller-General to receive a tenure extension, her leadership is expected to leave a lasting impact on the service.

The extension reflects Tinubu’s confidence in her leadership as the country navigates complex immigration challenges, including border security, migration policies, and technological modernization within the service. Under her tenure, the NIS has advanced efforts to streamline passport issuance and enhance national security measures.

Nandap is the third woman to lead the NIS, following Rose Chinyere Uzoma (2010–2013) and Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju (2023–2024).

With over three decades in service, Nandap has built a distinguished career in immigration administration. Prior to her appointment as Comptroller-General, she served as Deputy Comptroller-General, overseeing the Migration Directorate. In December 2021, she was among 24 officers promoted to Assistant Comptroller General, in recognition of her outstanding contribution

In 2022, Nandap assumed command of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos, one of Nigeria’s busiest international gateways. During her tenure, she spearheaded operations that led to significant crackdowns on human trafficking and other transnational crimes. One of her most notable achievements included the interception of a pistol and ammunition being smuggled into the country by a U.S.-based Nigerian, a move that underscored her commitment to national security.

Before her role at the Lagos airport, Nandap served as Comptroller of the Plateau State Command, where she focused on both infrastructural development and capacity building for personnel. Her leadership experience spans multiple commands within the NIS, cementing her reputation as a seasoned immigration expert.

What to know

Under Nandap’s leadership, the NIS has embraced technology to enhance border security. In October 2024, she assured Nigerians that the country’s borders were safer than ever due to the deployment of advanced surveillance systems. Speaking in Jos during a courtesy visit to Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, she emphasized the service’s adoption of innovative initiatives to protect the nation’s entry points.

She also pledged to revitalize the Department of Immigration Offices (DIOs) in Local Government Areas to bolster security, particularly in rural regions.

Nandap’s extended tenure signals the administration’s confidence in her ability to steer the NIS through an era of evolving immigration challenges. Her priorities will likely include further streamlining of passport issuance, enhancing migration management, and bolstering Nigeria’s global standing in border security enforcement.