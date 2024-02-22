On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the Presidency confirmed the appointment of DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Ajuri Ngelale announced that the appointment of Kemi Nanna Nandap as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will take effect from March 1, 2024.

Nandap, who is the third woman to head the service, will succeed Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

The first woman to head the NIS was Rose Chinyere Uzoma, who served as CGIS from 2010 to 2013.

Background

Boasting a rich reservoir of experience, Nandap assumed the role of Deputy Comptroller-General, overseeing the Migration Directorate of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Her outstanding contributions were duly acknowledged when she was among the 24 Comptrollers elevated to Assistant Comptroller General in December 2021, recognizing their exceptional performances during a promotion exercise.

In 2022, Nandap took charge as the Comptroller at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Command, Lagos, succeeding CIS Abdullahi Dalhatu.

Her tenure witnessed significant accomplishments, notably a decisive crackdown on human trafficking through the Lagos International Airport.

Additionally, her commitment to security was underscored by the interception of a pistol and bullets, resulting in the arrest of a US-based Nigerian attempting to smuggle them into the country.

Before her crucial role at the Lagos International Airport, Nandap made a lasting impact as the Comptroller in charge of the Plateau State Command, where she focused on both infrastructural and human capital development.

Her illustrious service record spans various Commands, showcasing her seasoned leadership within the NIS.

Born on June 3, 1966, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Kemi Nana Nandap stands as a distinguished figure in the domain of immigration services.

Her academic journey took her to the University of Ilorin, where she attained a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry. She was married to the late Emmanuel Nanpah Nandap, a retired Lt. Col. who concluded his service in 1999.

Stepping into this new role, her leadership is anticipated to make significant contributions to the ongoing evolution of immigration services in the nation.