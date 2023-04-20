Key Highlights

The Nigeria Immigration Service acting for the Federal Government of Nigeria has withdrawn the suit filed against the Company and some Directors.

The Notice of Withdrawal/Discontinuance of the action dated 6 April 2023, was issued by the Director of Legal Services of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Seplat Energy had on 9th March refuted a news report following a letter regarding the residency status of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown.

Seplat Energy Plc has disclosed the withdrawal of the suit filed against the company and its directors by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The company made the disclosure in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited obtained by Nairametrics.

Withdrawal/Discontinuance of the legal action

The statement was signed by Mr. Basil Omiyi. Board Chairman noted that Seplat Energy has become aware of the Notice of Withdrawal/Discontinuance of the legal action that was previously instituted at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, by the Nigeria Immigration Service (acting for the Federal Government of Nigeria) against the Company and some of its Directors and Officers.

“The Notice of Withdrawal/Discontinuance of the action dated 6 April 2023, was issued by the Director Legal Services of the Nigeria Immigration Service and stated in part that “the Claimant hereby discontinues all the proceedings in this charge against the above-named Defendants”.

The Company continues to engage with the Ministry of Interior to bring closure to the false allegations presented to the Ministry as a result of which the residency status of its Chief Executive Officer was withdrawn,’’ the statement said.

Ex parte Interim Orders

The Company also referred to its announcement of 6 April 2023 confirming that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had vacated the ex parte Interim Orders against Seplat, its CEO, and its Board Chairman, including the orders that restrained the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown from participating in the running of the Company.

“This announcement is made further to the Company’s announcement of 13 March 2023 and pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule),” the statement noted.

What you should know

In a notice to NGX, Seplat said it wishes to refute the false allegations against Mr. Brown, which have been presented to the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, and which have not been brought to the attention of Mr. Roger Brown or Seplat Energy for a reaction.

It noted that the orchestrated media reports are clearly calculated to spread false information.

“Seplat Energy will be engaging with the Ministry to reject the impressions created by these allegations. The Board believes that these allegations are a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.

Over the past decade, Mr. Brown has earned an unblemished record of service and leadership in the Company. On 8th March 2023, the Board of Seplat Energy unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Mr. Brown, who continues to discharge his duties and responsibilities as CEO from the Seplat UK office,” the company said.