The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, has directed all Comptrollers to immediately adhere to President Bola Tinubu’s directive to reopen Nigeria-Niger Republic borders for unrestricted human movements.

She also assured relevant stakeholders of strict compliance with the rules on border crossing.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by Nandap’s spokesperson, Kenneth Kure, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Kure, in the statement, captioned, “CGI Nandap Directs Immediate Adherence To Presidential Directive On Niger Border Reopening’, said the presidential directive requires prompt action.

He stated, “

“Following the directive from the Federal Government of Nigeria to reopen borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, PCC, mmis, fsm, has issued a directive to all Comptrollers stationed at States and Border Commands along the Nigeria- Niger Republic border, to promptly ensure strict compliance and lift restrictions on human movements.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service assures the public of its unwavering dedication to facilitating safe and orderly border crossings while upholding the integrity and security of Nigeria’s borders.”

FG lifts economic sanctions on Niger, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso

After several months of economic blockade on the neighbouring country, Tinubu’s spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale revealed on Wednesday the lifting of sanctions not just on the Republic of Niger but also on other West African countries.

Ngelale in the statement said,

“ President Bola Tinubu has directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

“This directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

“ECOWAS leaders had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

“The President has directed that the following sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately: Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as a freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic .”

More Insights

Following an ECOWAS resolution on the coup de tat that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023, Nigeria imposed sanctions on the country.

ECOWAS leaders reconvened on February 24th, 2024, agreeing to lift sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The sanction had crippled business activities between Nigeria and Niger Republic.