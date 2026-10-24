Netherlands to introduce new rules for employers sponsoring foreign workers from November 1

The Netherlands is set to introduce new immigration compliance rules for employers sponsoring foreign workers from November 1, 2026, allowing companies to correct certain administrative violations before facing financial penalties.

The Netherlands is set to introduce new immigration compliance rules for employers sponsoring foreign workers from November 1, 2026, allowing companies to correct certain administrative violations before facing financial penalties.

The changes, which will be implemented by the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), are aimed at improving compliance among recognised sponsors responsible for employing foreign nationals.

Under the new framework, the immigration authority will introduce three alternative enforcement measures, giving employers an opportunity to address specific reporting and record-keeping violations before formal sanctions are imposed.

The policy will operate as a one-year pilot programme, after which authorities will assess its effectiveness and determine whether to retain or modify the measures.

IND offers employers corrective options

Under the new arrangement, the IND may adopt three approaches when dealing with certain immigration compliance violations.

These include contacting employers through telephone calls, emails or letters, organising information sessions for groups of recognised sponsors, and inviting employers to formal enforcement meetings at IND offices.

The measures will apply primarily to administrative violations involving record-keeping and mandatory reporting obligations.

Affected violations include:

Failure to report changes in the location where foreign workers’ records are maintained.

Failure to notify authorities when an employee transfers between recognised sponsors within the same corporate group.

Failure to report relevant changes when employment contracts or study programmes end.

Administrative reporting issues involving expired residence permits or permits approaching expiration.

Failure to update records when foreign nationals obtain residence permits under different categories.

Employers who repeatedly breach these obligations may be required to attend formal enforcement meetings.

According to the policy, sponsors committing the same listed violations more than twice within a year may also face additional scrutiny.

Immigration fines remain for serious violations

Despite the introduction of corrective measures, the Netherlands will continue imposing penalties on employers responsible for serious immigration violations.

The IND may apply its existing fine policy where employers fail to demonstrate a willingness to address identified compliance issues.

Cases involving fraud, abuse and breaches of employers’ duty of care will remain subject to standard enforcement procedures.

This means the new rules do not remove existing immigration obligations or automatically exempt employers from penalties.

Netherlands sets sponsor reporting Obligations

The development follows earlier changes to the Netherlands’ immigration framework aimed at strengthening oversight of employers recruiting foreign professionals.

In November 2025, Nairametrics reported that the Netherlands would introduce stricter salary verification requirements for employers sponsoring highly skilled migrants and European Blue Card holders from January 1, 2026.

Under the requirements, recognised sponsors must provide evidence that salaries have been transferred to employees’ bank accounts, rather than relying solely on payslips.

Earlier in February 2025, Nairametrics also reported changes to the country’s Single Permit (GVVA) system, including higher income requirements and revised application fees for non-EU workers.

The changes came amid continued demand for foreign labour. According to another Nairametrics report, the Dutch State Jobs Agency issued more than 20,000 work permits to non-EU workers and students in 2024, representing a 12% increase from the previous year.