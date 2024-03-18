Rotary International has allocated two million dollars for dedicated projects over a three-year period in a bid to tackle the pressing issue of child and maternal mortality in Nigeria.

The President of Rotary International, Mr. Gordon McInally, made this announcement during a community health engagement event held at LEA Primary School, Kuchingoro, Abuja, on Saturday.

The donation

Mr. McInally emphasized the importance of this funding, which includes approximately one million dollars already committed, in raising awareness and addressing maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

Expressing his commitment to making a difference in the lives of children both in Scotland and Nigeria, McInally reiterated Rotary’s dedication to improving healthcare systems, water and sanitation facilities, education, and environmental conditions.

The allocated funds will support a multifaceted initiative operational in six states across Nigeria, aimed at enhancing family well-being by providing access to reproductive advice, contraception, and promoting safe deliveries in clinical environments.

Highlighting Rotary’s broader scope of initiatives, Mr. Joshua Hassan, Chairman of the National Polio Plus Committee for Nigeria, disclosed Rotary’s allocation of 21 million dollars to core partners in the global polio eradication initiative, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This support extends to funding vaccine procurement, transportation, and surveillance operations crucial for identifying polio cases in communities.

In a proactive approach, Rotary ensures that clinics have the necessary equipment and facilities to support maternal and child health programs.

Additionally, traditional birth attendants are encouraged to register pregnant women in healthcare facilities, emphasizing the importance of safe deliveries under medical supervision.

Earlier, at the Primary Healthcare Clinic in Area 2, Abuja, Rotary International facilitated polio vaccinations for approximately ten children between the ages of zero and two years old, further underscoring their commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in Nigeria.

What you should know

With Rotary’s longstanding support for various projects in Nigeria, this new initiative, slated to run from 2023 to 2025, signals a continued effort towards combating child and maternal mortality and improving overall health outcomes in the country.

Maternal mortality, a critical indicator of women’s overall health and well-being, remains a significant concern, with countless lives at stake during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum periods.