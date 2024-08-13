Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, has announced a partnership with Google to train 10,000 youths in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the state.

The initiative as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria aims to empower young people and provide them with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy.

The governor emphasized the importance of the ICT training program, which seeks to take Benue youths off the streets and provide them with valuable digital skills.

“In partnership with Google, we have commenced the training of 10,000 youth in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). This initiative is designed to equip you with the skills needed to compete in the digital economy, opening doors to endless opportunities,” he said.

Governor Alia also addressed the issue of criminality among the youth, urging those involved in drug abuse, cultism, internet fraud, and other social vices to embrace peace and choose the right paths.

“I urge the youths who are involved in all kinds of criminality in the State to lay down their arms, embrace peace, and choose the right paths. Drug abuse, cultism, internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo,’ and other social vices are a cankerworm I would never allow them to indulge in,” he said.

Additional youth development initiatives

In addition to the ICT training, Governor Alia announced other initiatives to further support youth development in Benue State.

“Very shortly, some youth of the state will be participating in the UN Volunteer Scheme, which our administration has collaborated with the United Nations to sponsor. We are also constructing a fashion hub, a space where creativity meets opportunity. This hub will not only encourage creativity but also create jobs with a view to fostering a new generation of fashion entrepreneurs from Benue,” he revealed.

Governor Alia highlighted the administration’s commitment to youth development through this significant collaboration with Google.

“We understand that the development of our youth is a panacea for the development of Benue State. This is why we have embarked on several initiatives aimed at empowering you and creating opportunities for your growth,” Alia stated.

What you should know

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had also launched the Digital Job Creation for Youths (DJCY) program, which aligns with the National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2020-2030).

This initiative focuses on equipping youths across Nigeria with digital skills to enhance their employability and foster self-employment.

The DJCY program has already benefited over 2,000 youths across Nigeria and is currently training 600 more. Participants receive free accommodation and training in digital skills and business development, along with laptops and internet connectivity tools to support their entrepreneurial efforts.