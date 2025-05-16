The Ebonyi State Government has commenced the construction of a five-span, 100-metre-long bridge across the Enyim River linking Ebonyi to Benue State.

The bridge, expected to be completed within eight to nine months, is designed to enhance the movement of goods and people across the two states.

According to a report by Africa Independent Television (AIT), the bridge is a vital crossing point that connects the Izzi communities of Ebonyi State to the Odu people of Benue, a corridor known for its rich agricultural activities.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, who flagged off the construction, described the bridge project as critical to the lives and prosperity of the people.

“I feel very much accomplished in starting this journey, and I have confidence that by the grace of God, it will be completed,” he said

He also acknowledged the support of the Benue State Government in completing the adjoining road that will connect the Oju axis to the new bridge.

“He reveals the assurances of his Benue state counterpart to constructing the road from the Oju axis linking to the bridge,” he stated.

Years of deadly crossings

A native of the village explained that for decades, residents relied on canoes to cross the river, a perilous journey, particularly during the rainy season.

“It used to kill our people. This year alone, from January till now, we have lost more than 40 people,” he said

Another resident expressed frustration over years of unfulfilled promises:

“Several times they said they would build the bridge, but since then, we haven’t seen any improvement,” he said

Strategic importance of the bridge

Locals highlighted the bridge’s significance in improving access to major cities, noting it would shorten travel time to both Lagos and Abuja.

“If you’re going to Lagos State, it’s a much shorter route. And if you’re crossing this bridge to Abuja, it takes less than eight hours to get there,” he said

Currently, the difficult waterway makes travel and trade arduous, and this bridge is expected to change that reality.

Governor Nwifuru also revealed that his Benue State counterpart has assured him of plans to construct the connecting road from the Oju axis in Benue to the bridge site.

What you should know

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu flagged off the construction of the 118.8-kilometre Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue, Nasarawa and Abuja Super Highway in April 2025.

The project is expected to be completed on time and to a high standard, aiming to boost economic activities in the region and end years of neglect.

Minister of Works David Umahi praised the President’s efforts to unite Nigeria and support the Southeast. Former Governor Martin Elechi described the highway as transformative for all states along its path.

David Umahi disclosed in March that the construction work at Ndibe Beach in Afikpo, Ebonyi, to link Cross River State will soon begin. Umahi visited the site with ministry officials to inspect it ahead of construction.

The beach crossing is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda and is expected to benefit both Ebonyi and Cross River states when completed.