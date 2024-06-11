The Lagos State Government has announced that it is intensifying efforts with the federal government, via the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to permit state authorities to inspect freight vehicles entering the state on federal highways.

This development is detailed in the recently unveiled Lagos State Transport Policy, which outlines a series of actions adopted by the government to address the city’s interrelated mobility challenges and achieve its transportation goals.

According to Section 4.8 of the policy: Urban Road Freight, the Lagos State Government’s request to inspect vehicles coming into Lagos on federal highways is part of the state’s efforts to ensure efficient urban freight movements.

“The State will intensify its coordinating efforts with federal authorities (via FRSC) to either upgrade standards nationwide or to permit Lagos State to inspect vehicles entering the State on Federal Highways,” a portion of Section 4.8 of the policy reads.

The policy noted that while the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) is ramping up inspections of vehicles registered within Lagos State, out-of-state tankers and trailers delivering to or picking up from Lagos ports bypass these inspections.

Hence, the request for approval to inspect out-of-state freight vehicles.

According to the policy, particularly Table 5.1.5.1 Policy Area: Urban Road Freight, the timeline for implementing this initiative to inspect and ensure compliance of vehicles registered outside Lagos with Lagos vehicle maintenance standards is two to five years.

More insights

Regarding the operations of freight vehicles within Lagos State, Section 4.8: Urban Road Freight of the Transport Policy emphasizes that “Forthwith, tankers and trailers are expected to use only routes designated for their use, with those transporting oversized and/or hazardous goods expected to fully comply with applicable regulations.”

This directive aligns with the overarching goal of improving road safety and efficiency in urban freight movements within Lagos State.

The implementation for freight vehicles to use only designated routes is slated to begin immediately, underscoring the urgency of the Lagos State Government’s efforts to enhance urban road freight operations.

Compliance by these vehicles on designated lorry routes will be strictly enforced, as trucks travelling on roads not built for their use cause significant damage, the policy stressed.

Furthermore, the policy notes that the Lagos Ministry of Transportation will undertake a study to review the nature and extent of the existing designated routes. The aim is to ensure their suitability, remove potential obstacles, improve signage, and promote public awareness. Ultimately, the goal is to expand such routes.

Additionally, the policy reveals that the Lagos State Government will continue to work with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and relevant agencies to increase the availability of dedicated port backup facilities, such as fit-for-purpose truck parking and waiting areas.