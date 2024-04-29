The Indian passport ranks as the second cheapest worldwide, maintaining its distinction as the most cost-effective in terms of “cost per year” of validity.

This is according to a recent study, which indicates that the passport also allows visa-free travel to 62 nations. Indian passport holders can visit these countries listed on VisaGuide.World.

The country’s passport emerges as the most economical passport option, as it costs $18.07 for 10 years, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport requires $17.70 for 5 years.

On the other hand, the UAE passport has the top spot globally, surpassing all others in both acquisition cost and visa-free access.

About the Indian passport

In an analysis, the Indian passport was compared with passport acquisition costs across countries, evaluating cost-effectiveness per year of validity and visa-free access.

Despite its lower cost, the Indian passport offers limited visa-free access to countries including Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, El Salvador, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Hong Kong, Iran, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Niue, Oman, Qatar, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Taiwan, Thailand, Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu.

The following 36 countries issue eVisas for Indian passport holders:

Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Georgia, Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Russia, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Africa, South Sudan, Suriname, Tajikistan, Togo, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia

Passports from countries like Australia, the USA, and Canada offer broader access despite higher expenses.

The study’s findings indicate that while some nations offer significant passport power, it often comes at a higher price.

Contrary to popular belief, the United States’ passport is not the world’s most expensive. Mexico holds that title, with a passport cost of $231.05 for 10 years, followed by Australia at $225.78.