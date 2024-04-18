Comptroller of Customs Area Commander at Tincan Island Ports (TCIP), Dera Nnadi, has reported that the command generated N303.9 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2024.

This figure represents a 139% increase compared to the same period in 2023, amounting to a N177 billion rise.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos, which was signed by NN Okwara, Public Relations Officer of TCIP.

He noted that the command collected N100.3 billion in revenue in February 2024, marking a 141.8% increase from the N41.5 billion generated in February 2023.

For March 2024, revenue collection reached N115.1 billion, significantly up from the N42.8 billion recorded in March 2023.

Nnadi was quoted as expressng his gratitude to the officers for their commitment to service delivery and teamwork, which he credited for the substantial rise in revenue collection.

According to him, “The command recorded a total collection of N303.9 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2024, as against N126.8 billion recorded in the same period of 2023.”

“The breakdown shows that the command collected a total of N88.4 billion in the month of January 2024 which is 107.9% upscale from the same period of 2023 which was N42.5 billion,”

Efforts to combat smuggling

The customs chief emphasized that under his leadership, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as the primary agency at the port, has conducted numerous 100% physical examinations in collaboration with key stakeholders through its enforcement unit.

He explained that these measures were implemented to ensure complete compliance with international trade regulations at the command.

During the period under review, Nnadi reported that the command seized 57 packets of heroin weighing 56.390kg, valued at approximately N902.24 million on the street. Additionally, 3612 packets of Colorado Indica, weighing 956.772kg and valued at N4.06 billion, were also confiscated.