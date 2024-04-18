A high-powered Nigerian delegation, facilitated by the gender-balanced leadership champion WILAN Global, recently returned from the Women Lift Health Global Conference in Tanzania.

This delegation, composed of the Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Health Commissioners for Kaduna State Hajiyya Umma Ahmed, Ogun State Dr Tomi Coker, Sokoto State Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, Kwara State Dr Amina El-Imam, Oyo State Dr Oluwaseresimi Ajetunmobi, Zamfara State Dr Aisha Mohammed Anka alongside WILAN Global representatives participated in workshops and sessions focused on dismantling barriers for women in healthcare leadership.

“At WILAN, we consider this an opportunity for female public healthcare leaders at the subnational level to participate in a global conference that has attracted major stakeholders interested in women’s leadership in global health. We hope that they capture the learning, lessons and opportunities and harness them to improve the health outcomes of the millions of Nigerians they represent“, said Abosede George-Ogan, founder of the Women in Leadership Advancement Network.

Female leaders play a critical role in promoting the health and well-being of all. According to the World Health Organization “Women in health leadership expand the agenda, giving greater priority to issues such as sexual and reproductive health that apply to all but have the greatest impact on women and girls”. Women leaders tend to emphasise collaboration, communication, and patient-centred approaches, which can lead to more effective healthcare delivery.

The delegation’s primary objective was to amplify the voices of senior female healthcare policy leaders on the global stage; by showcasing their invaluable contributions, they aim to inspire future generations of female leaders in healthcare. Additionally, the delegation provided unique insights into the intricacies of the Nigerian healthcare system, enriching conference discussions and fostering a more holistic understanding of global healthcare challenges.

The conference served as a valuable learning experience for the delegation, strengthening their leadership capacity through networking opportunities and skill-building workshops. This newfound knowledge and connections will be instrumental in their efforts to create a more equitable and inclusive healthcare landscape in Nigeria.

Fueled by the knowledge and connections fostered, the delegation plans to publish a comprehensive white paper with learnings and recommendations for improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

WILAN Global’s role in facilitating this delegation underscores its commitment to gender-balanced leadership across sectors. With all its programmes and initiatives, WILAN paves the way for a brighter future where women in leadership can lead, thrive and succeed.

About WILAN

Women In Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) Global is a non-profit organisation focused on promoting women’s leadership across all levels of political, economic, and public life. Our mission is to ease access to the community, knowledge, resources, opportunities, and support that women need on their journey to become effective and thriving leaders.