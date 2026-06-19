Experts are calling for urgent action on financial literacy as an emerging “kids economy” reshapes the opportunities — and risks — facing Africa’s youngest generation.

Children today are growing up in a world that moves at the speed of a tap. Digital transactions, online commerce, creator economies, and financial decisions are no longer adult terrain — they are part of everyday childhood. Yet while schools equip young Nigerians with mathematics, science, and language, the one subject that will shape their lives most profoundly — money — is rarely taught at all.

Money Code Lab, a pioneering financial education initiative for children, is working to change that. The organisation is leading a national movement to equip young Nigerians with the knowledge, habits, and mindset they need to navigate an increasingly complex economic world — starting now, not later.

A Generation Paying for What It Was Never Taught

For generations, financial education has been treated as something adults figure out on their own — often through painful and costly mistakes. Experts argue that this approach is no longer acceptable.

“Financial literacy can no longer be just an adult conversation,” said the founder of Money Code Lab. “It is a life skill that should be introduced as early as possible — by both parents and educators. Just as we teach children mathematics, science, and language, we must teach them how money works.”

Money Code Lab believes this cycle can — and must — be broken.

The Rise of the Kids Economy

Around the world, children are becoming active participants in economic life earlier than any previous generation. From young content creators and digital entrepreneurs to tech-savvy consumers who directly influence household spending, children are quietly becoming a significant economic force.

Industry analysts describe this shift as the “Kids Economy” — an ecosystem in which children are not merely future consumers, but emerging creators, innovators, and decision-makers operating in real time.

In Nigeria, where more than 40 per cent of the population is under the age of 15, the opportunity to build a financially intelligent generation is enormous. The stakes, if that opportunity is missed, are equally significant.

Financial experts identify a range of long-term benefits when children receive structured money education:

A stronger savings culture that carries into adulthood

Better financial decision-making at every stage of life

Increased entrepreneurial activity and economic participation

Reduced vulnerability to financial fraud and exploitation

Healthier financial habits within families and communities

Greater capacity to build and sustain generational wealth

Building Money-Intelligent Kids

Money Code Lab is championing a new vision for childhood development: raising what the organisation calls “Money-Intelligent Kids.”

The initiative goes well beyond teaching children to save pocket money. Its focus is on helping young people understand the true value of money — delayed gratification, budgeting, responsible spending, the basics of investing, and the mindset of an entrepreneur. Through interactive workshops, practical exercises, and age-appropriate learning experiences, Money Code Lab is working to transform the way an entire generation thinks about money.

The organisation believes that financial intelligence should be as fundamental to a child’s education as reading and arithmetic.

“We are not simply teaching children about money,” said the founder. “We are helping them develop a mindset that will shape every decision they make — how they solve problems, create opportunities, and contribute to society throughout their lives.”

A Call to Parents, Schools, and Communities

Money Code Lab is calling on parents, educators, policymakers, and corporate organisations to join the movement and make financial literacy a core pillar of childhood development across Nigeria.

Preparing children for the future demands more than academic excellence. It requires financial capability — the ability to earn, manage, grow, and protect money with confidence and integrity.

By investing in financial education today, Nigeria can raise a generation of young people who are not only educated, but financially empowered, entrepreneurially minded, and prepared to build lasting wealth for themselves and for the nation.

The future belongs to those who understand how money works. The time to start teaching that future is now.

About Money Code Lab

Money Code Lab is a financial literacy and empowerment initiative dedicated to helping African children develop essential money skills, entrepreneurial thinking, and financial confidence. Through innovative learning experiences, the organisation is building a community of Money-Intelligent Kids who are equipped and inspired to thrive in the economy of the future.

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