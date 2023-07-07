The Nigerian Port Authority disclosed that is seeking more Public Private Partnership (PPP) to rehabilitate infrastructure in the Tincan Island Port.

The NPA says it plans to achieve this for the Tincan Island quay apron to enable larger ships and smooth trade efficiency.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Managing Director, of NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko at the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) Breakfast Meeting with the theme; ‘Rehabilitation of Tin Can Island Port: Proffering Workable Solutions’.

Public Private Partnerships

Mr. Bello-Koko represented by General Manager, Managing Director Office, NPA, Mr Ayo Durowaye, said the authority was working to find different options, despite the difficulties in sourcing government funding for the facility.

He added the NPA was exploring options, including a sustainable Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the rehabilitation of the Tincan Island quay apron, citing that the reconstruction of Tincan Island quay apron is top on the agenda of the infrastructural renewal of the NPA, which covers all the port across the country.

“Tincan Island is one of the busiest ports in the country. These ports, particularly those in Lagos are handling in terms of cargo and are beyond their built capacity in the last twenty years.

“When you look at the pressure on them, you expect that we should be doing something about it and indeed we are doing something.”

Tin Can Island

The NPA chief revealed that Tincan Island Port had been in existence since 1977, citing that between Tincan Island Port and Lagos Port Complex, in terms of volume, they are handling between 60 to 75 per cent of cargo that comes into the country.

However, he noted that in terms of effects on the facility, was not good, but steps were being taken to ensure that the facilities were kept running.

“Indeed as of today, we have really had discussions with strong organisations with funding and technical competence. This is to drive the rehabilitation and renewal effort for port infrastructure across the country, particularly at TinCan.

“The information out there is that vessels cannot come to the Tincan Island environment, but data does not lie. MSC Maureen berthed at TinCan in May it has a length overall of 300 and that is about the second biggest vessel that came into our environment

“We believe that what we have in terms of infrastructure is bad, but it has been able to accommodate the arrival of this vessel even as they work out solutions that will address issues.

“Also, the largest RoRo Vessel came to the Tincan Island axis, just June 28, it berthed around Port and Terminal Multiservice Ltd., discharged cargo and left,” he said.

Bello-Koko also acknowledged that the NPA is aware of its infrastructural challenges in the environment but it had not come to the level where vessels were avoiding the facility, adding:

“What we are doing is actually in the conclusive stage of discussions with both local and international partners with the requisite financial and technical competence for forge this infrastructural development effort.

“NPA is not resting on its oars, they are taking specific steps that are tangible and verifiable to develop port infrastructure across the country and Tincan Island is in focus.

