The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has advocated for a complete cessation of medical syringe imports into Nigeria in a move aimed at bolstering the nation’s economy and promoting local production.

This call to action resonated during a recent visit by the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, to the Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited Syringe factory located in Ogun State.

The purpose of the visit was to tackle the pervasive challenge of substandard medical device imports and champion indigenous manufacturing.

The move to ban syringe imports

Underlining the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening local industries, Dr. Alausa highlighted the necessity of revamping syringe production within Nigeria to ensure the availability of top-tier products and foster job creation.

Adeyeye reiterated the Agency’s resolve to halt the issuance of import authorisations for syringes, redirecting attention towards local manufacturers while collaborating with them to elevate production standards.

Acknowledging potential initial cost implications associated with locally manufactured syringes, Prof. Adeyeye emphasised that scaling up production volumes would inevitably lead to a reduction in prices over time.

This move not only ensures quality control but also strengthens the nation’s capacity for self-sufficiency in critical healthcare supplies, aligning with broader efforts to advance Nigeria’s economic interests.

What you should know

This move to ban syringe imports in Nigeria comes after the NAFDAC DG had issued a warning to custom agents on the influx of imported syringes despite high import duties aimed at protecting the local market.